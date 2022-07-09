ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another triple-digit heat wave is headed to Fresno. Here’s just how hot it might get

By Brianna Vaccari
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 3 days ago
.Keep your pets, and yourself, hydrated as temperatures return to the triple-digits in Fresno and around the central San Joaquin Valley. Rodger Mallison TNS

Get ready for a triple-digit heat wave during the coming week in Fresno and other parts of the San Joaquin Valley.

The nice ocean flow that has kept temperatures mild for this time of summer is about to shift and usher in warmer temperatures from the desert and places like Nevada and Arizona, Jeffrey Barlow, a senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hanford, said Saturday.

Monday will be the first day of triple digits for Fresno. The forecast predicts a high of 105 that day. Temperatures will cool slightly through the week to 102 and 103.

This week’s weather is a little hotter than the average of 97 for this time of year, Barlow said.

“I don’t see this heat wave breaking down anytime soon,” Barlow said.

Is wildfire smoke from Yosemite a factor?

Valley residents likely won’t need to worry about smoke from the Washburn Fire in Yosemite National Park, Barlow said. So far, the fire remains relatively small and winds are pushing the smoke toward the coast and not the Valley floor.

Coarsegold, Auberry and other foothill communities may experience smoky conditions overnight.

There’s other good news. Nighttime lows are expected to dip into the upper 60s, Barlow said, providing a bit of a respite from the daytime heat.

During the day, Barlow recommended residents stay hydrated, wear light-colored, breathable clothing and stay out of direct sunlight if you start to feel light-headed or dizzy. He also recommended checking on the elderly to make sure they can stay cool.

And make sure to “look before you lock” your car doors, Barlow said. Temperatures inside cars could be fatal for children and pets.

Cooling centers, pools available in Fresno

The city of Fresno’s cooling centers open when the forecast calls for a high of 105 or more. On those days, the centers are available from noon to 7 p.m.

Cooling centers are at:

  • Frank H. Ball Park, 760 Mayor St.
  • Ted C. Wills Community Center, 770 N. San Pablo Ave.
  • Mosqueda Community Center, 4670 E. Butler Ave.
  • Pinedale Community Center, 7170 N. San Pablo
  • Mary Ella Brown Community Center, 1350 E. Annadale Ave.
  • Romain Playground, 745 N. First St.
  • Holmes Playground, 212 S. First St.
  • Inspiration Park, 5770 W. Gettysburg Ave.
  • Einstein Park, 3566 E. Dakota Ave.
  • Quigley Park, 808 W. Dakota Ave.
  • Melody Park, 5935 E. Shields Ave.
  • Layafette Park, 1516 E. Princeton Ave.

Pools are open to the public 1-5 p.m. Monday through Sunday at:

  • Mary Ella Brown Pool, 1350 E. Annadale, bus route 32
  • Mosqueda Pool, 4670 E. Butler, bus routes 26 & 28

Learner pool locations:

  • Einstein Park, 3566 E. Dakota Ave.
  • Fink-White Park, 535 S. Trinity St.
  • Pinedale Community Center, 7170 N. San Pablo Ave.
  • Quigley Neighborhood Park, 808 W. Dakota Ave.
  • Romain Neighborhood Park, 745 N First St.

City FAX buses provide free transportation along normal routes to and from cooling centers. Make sure to tell drivers you’re going to a cooling center to ride for free.

