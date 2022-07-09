ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bolivar County, MS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bolivar, Humphreys, Leflore, Sunflower, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-09 18:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bolivar; Humphreys; Leflore;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Adams, Attala, Bolivar, Carroll, Claiborne, Copiah, Covington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Adams; Attala; Bolivar; Carroll; Claiborne; Copiah; Covington; Forrest; Franklin; Grenada; Hinds; Holmes; Humphreys; Issaquena; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Jones; Lamar; Lawrence; Leake; Leflore; Lincoln; Madison; Marion; Montgomery; Rankin; Scott; Sharkey; Simpson; Smith; Sunflower; Warren; Washington; Yazoo HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Louisiana, central, north central, northwest, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Mississippi and southeast Arkansas. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will likely cause heat illnesses to occur with prolonged exposure.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Catahoula, Concordia, East Carroll, Franklin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Catahoula; Concordia; East Carroll; Franklin; Madison; Morehouse; Richland; Tensas; West Carroll HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Louisiana, central, north central, northwest, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Mississippi and southeast Arkansas. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will likely cause heat illnesses to occur with prolonged exposure.
CATAHOULA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Ashley, Chicot by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Ashley; Chicot HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Louisiana, central, north central, northwest, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Mississippi and southeast Arkansas. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will likely cause heat illnesses to occur with prolonged exposure.
ASHLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Bradley, Calhoun, Clark, Cleveland, Dallas, Desha, Drew by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bradley; Calhoun; Clark; Cleveland; Dallas; Desha; Drew; Lincoln; Ouachita; Pike HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values of 105 or higher expected. * WHERE...Pike, Clark, Dallas, Cleveland, Lincoln, Desha, Ouachita, Calhoun, Bradley and Drew Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
breezynews.com

Major Crash Near Williamsville in Attala

9:44 a.m. – Attala County Deputies, Attala County Fire Department, and Emergency Medical Services were all dispatched to HWY 35 South in the Williamsville area when they received reports of an accident that occurred there. It was reported that a delivery truck and at least one other vehicle collided. Multiple people were transported to the hospital with injuries.
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
vicksburgnews.com

WATCH: Storm damage on Oak Ridge Road

Local resident and VDN reader John Kirby Day (no relation to David Day) submitted a video of the storm damage along Oak Ridge Road in Warren County Saturday night into early Sunday morning, July 10, 2022. VDN welcomes reader submissions of all things notable and newsworthy to [email protected] or...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man charged with indecent exposure in Yazoo County

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was charged with indecent exposure and vagrancy following recent incidents at Yazoo County buildings. The Yazoo Herald reported multiple complaints were made about a man sleeping naked on the steps of county buildings. Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Terry Gann said Steffon Grantham, 29, was arrested after […]
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
thingstodopost.org

9 Top-Rated Hotels in Greenwood, Mississippi

Discover the best hotels in Greenwood, Mississippi including Hampton Inn Greenwood, SureStay Plus Hotel By Best Western Greenwood, Holiday Inn Express & Suites Greenwood, an IHG Hotel, Comfort Suites Greenwood, Rodeway Inn, Hampton Inn Greenwood, Deluxe Inn & Suites, Greenwood, Americas Best Value Inn & Suites Greenwood, 3 Rivers Inn & Suites.
GREENWOOD, MS
WJTV 12

Future of Vicksburg’s Rainbow Farms is uncertain

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The therapeutic horseback riding center in Vicksburg, Rainbow Farms, will soon be forced to relocate due to recent eminent domain filings by the city. Frequent visitors of the center said they’re devastated. Rainbow Farms is being forced to relocate after the City of Vicksburg entered eminent domain proceedings. The city is […]
VICKSBURG, MS
breezynews.com

Aggravated Trafficking and Other Drug Arrests in Attala and Leake

JENNIFER ABERNATHY, 31, of Florence, Bench Warrant X 7, CPD. Bond $0 X 7. CHRISTOPHER A BANKS, 28, of Lena, DUI – Other Substance, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, Improper Equipment, No Insurance, Bench Warrant, CPD. Bond $1,331, $478, $218, $418, $0. SKIKEEMA R BURKS, 20, of Carthage,...
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

Updated: Escaped Cattle and Two Trailers Stolen in Attala

9:50 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to reports of a disturbance in progress at a residence on Attala Road 4151 off Attala Road 4116 in the Sallis area. 10:07 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call reporting that two utility trailers were stolen from a residence on Attala Road 2247/Old Trace Road.
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Ridgeland police officer passes away

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland Police Department is mourning the loss of a 20-year veteran law enforcement officer, Sgt. Ray Daniels. He passed away at home Sunday, July 10. “Sgt. Ray Daniels was a family man, a wonderful leader and trusted friend to so many. Ridgeland PD and metro law enforcement stand united and support […]
RIDGELAND, MS
wtva.com

Child found dead in Vaiden apartment fire; one person in custody

VAIDEN, Miss. (WTVA) - The body of a 6-year-old was found inside a burned apartment in Carroll County. The fire happened Saturday afternoon, July 9 at an apartment complex on Court Street in Vaiden. According to a news release from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Orlando Pittman was found dead...
VAIDEN, MS
WLBT

Ridgeland Police Department sergeant dies unexpectedly in home

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A Ridgeland Police Department sergeant died on Sunday, July 10. According to RPD Chief of Police Brian Myers, Sergeant Ray Daniels passed unexpectedly at his home. “Sergeant Daniels served his community with honor, dedication, and selflessness for more than 20 years,” Myers said. “Sgt. Daniels was...
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

11-year-old, 14-year-old injured in drive-by shooting on Bienville Dr.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are searching for a suspect after two juveniles were injured in a drive-by shooting. The shooting happened on Bienville Drive Tuesday afternoon. According to Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn, an 11-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl were injured in the shooting. The boy was shot in his legs and should, […]
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Police looking for missing Mississippi teen

Police are looking for a Mississippi teen from Warren County who is missing and may be traveling with a male from a neighboring county. The Vicksburg Police Department announced Thursday afternoon that Namyah Pugh, age 18, is missing. Pugh was last seen after midnight on Thursday. According to VPD, she...
vicksburgnews.com

Outdoor skate and rock show set for July 30 in Vicksburg

Vicksburg City Park is the place to be on July 30 for an action-packed day of skating, rock-n-roll and fun. The Muddy River Mosh Madness and HOT Summer Sk8! Daze will host skateboarding competitions in the afternoon followed by live performances by four local bands. The event is a grassroots...
VICKSBURG, MS

