BEREA – Kevin Stefanski's offense in his first two seasons as the Browns' coach has featured a heavy inclusion of the tight end position. In Stefanski's first season in 2020, the Browns ran multiple-tight end formations 560 times – just over 49% of their 1,142 offensive plays – per Sharp Football Analysis. Last year, they ran more than one tight end in a formation on 480 of 1,080 plays, or 44% of the time.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 29 MINUTES AGO