ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, MA

NH D-Day veteran Joseph Goulet dies on Fourth of July at 99

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19rdAO_0gaM9arD00
Ray Goulet WWII veteran Ray Goulet salutes the crowd, who gathered to celebrate his 98th birthday, on Jan. 14, 2021, in Portsmouth, N.H. Goulet, who was among the first wave of soldiers to storm Omaha Beach in Normandy, France, on D-Day in 1944, died on July 4, 2022 at the age of 99. (Deb Cram/Portsmouth Herald via AP) ((Deb Cram/Seacoast Online via AP)/AP)

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — Joseph Raymond Goulet, a veteran who landed on Omaha Beach in Normandy, France on D-Day, has died.

The New Hampshire resident died on July 4. He was 99.

Born in Lawrence, Massachusetts, to parents who emigrated from Canada, Goulet voluntarily enlisted in the U.S. Army during World War II, according to an obituary. His math and organizational skills led him to the Army Service Forces — now the Army Quartermaster Corps.

When Army officials realized that Goulet spoke and read French fluently, he was sent to the Army’s 1st Infantry Division to use those language skills to connect with local French leaders and help open routes to the Army’s objectives inland following the invasion.

On June 6, 1944, he landed with the first wave of the 1st Infantry Division at Omaha Beach, but never ended up having to use his French language skills.

During the rapid advance toward Germany, Goulet drove trucks loaded with fuel, ammunition and other needed supplies to the advancing front lines. He became part of what became known as the “Red-Ball Express” which ran truck convoys nonstop regardless of the enemy, the weather or other obstacles.

For much of the rest of his life Goulet carried the same battered, old leather wallet that accompanied him everywhere throughout the war.

After the war, he worked at several jobs in the electrical supply industry before retiring and relocating permanently to New Hampshire.

In January 2021, Goulet was the center of a birthday celebration outside the Margeson Apartments, where he lived, according to the Portsmouth Herald.

Turning 98 at the time, Goulet had planned to spend his birthday alone in his residence because of the coronavirus pandemic. A social media push led to 3,000 birthday cards being written and sent to him, including from all 50 states and as far away as Afghanistan.

Goulet is survived by several children and grandchildren.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Seacoast Current

Portsmouth, NH Council Changes Name of Columbus Day Holiday

Persuaded by the arguments made by a group of high school students Portsmouth City Council voted Monday to change the name of the Columbus Day holiday. Members of the We Speak Social Justice Club at Portsmouth High School spoke during Monday's meeting in support of changing the October holiday to just "Indigenous People's Day." Two years ago the council voted to call the holiday by both names.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
92 Moose

How A Maine Town Pranks Visitors From Massachusetts & New York

Most of the time, people who visit the rugged coast of Maine know what to expect: fresh air, local characters, quaint shops, great seafood, and amazing photo opportunities!. But, some people want more to do! When those people ask the residents of Machiasport, and surrounding communities, what there is to do on the Maine coast they're often sent to the Bucks Harbor Shopping Mall.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Lawrence, MA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Lawrence, MA
State
New Hampshire State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Veteran#D Day#Canada#The U S Army#The Army Service Forces#French#The 1st Infantry Division
Boston 25 News WFXT

Maryland tourist falls into Mount Vesuvius in Italy while taking a selfie and survives

ITALY — A 23-year-old Maryland tourist fell into Mount Vesuvius in Italy while taking a selfie and survived. According to CNN, a 23-year-old man from Baltimore, Maryland was hiking an unauthorized trail with some relatives on Saturday morning by Mount Vesuvius. The man fell into the crater of Mount Vesuvius trying to retrieve his phone, Italian police told CNN.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
World War II
Country
France
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Germany
Seacoast Current

UPDATE: Man Missing in Portsmouth, NH Located

UPDATE: Portsmouth Police and New Hampshire State Police said Jonathan Leach has been found safe and getting medical attention. No other details were disclosed. A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon for a man with dementia who walked away from an assisted living facility in Portsmouth. Portsmouth Police and New...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
NECN

NH Infant's Death Considered ‘Suspicious,' Police Say

The death of a newborn baby from Hudson, New Hampshire, is being investigated as suspicious, the attorney general's office announced Tuesday. Hudson police said they were contacted by the state Division for Children, Youth and Families on June 22 about an infant who had been admitted to a hospital in Massachusetts the night before.
HUDSON, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Harvard students warned after dorm break-ins

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Police at Harvard University issued an advisory to students following three break-ins at two dorms. Police said one break-in took place in Mower Hall and two others happened in Wigglesworth Hall from July 7-11. Three laptops, AirPods, an iPad, an Apple Smart Keyboard and pencil, and prescription glasses were reported stolen.
HARVARD, MA
whdh.com

Hudson, N.H. Police investigating 15-day-old infant death

HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - Hudson, New Hampshire Police are investigating after a 15-day-old infant died in a Massachusetts hospital under mysterious circumstances. On June 22, the Hudson Police Department received a notification from the Division for Children, Youth and Families over concern about an infant admitted to a Massachusetts hospital the night before. The infant was taken form his parents’ apartment on Burns Hill Road in Hudson to a local hospital in medical distress, and was later transported to a Massachusetts hospital. He later died on June 30.
HUDSON, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Stores cash customers’ checks, then sell them lotto tickets

At All Checks Cashed in Everett, Massachusetts, a red neon sign beckons customers to cash their checks, pay utilities and try their luck with scores of lottery tickets. Glittering, multicolored scratch tickets on a wall behind the cashier’s station tempt customers — most without a traditional bank account — ready to pay steep fees to quickly get cash and maybe then try their hand at winning millions.
EVERETT, MA
NECN

‘False Alarm': Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant Siren Inadvertently Activated, Officials Say

The siren at Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant in New Hampshire was inadvertently activated Tuesday morning, officials said, but there is no emergency. "The state has been notified by Seabrook Nuclear Power Station that an inadvertent siren activation happened earlier today," Gov. Chris Sununu said in a tweet shortly after 11:30 a.m. "There is no emergency at the plant and no danger to the public."
SEABROOK, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
107K+
Followers
116K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy