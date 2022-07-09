ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Taurus horoscope: What your star sign has in store for July 10 to 16

By Mystic Meg
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SXw7V_0gaM9ZvM00

TAURUS

APR 21 - MAY 21

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CDlw6_0gaM9ZvM00
You'll see people's talents and flaws this week Credit: Yordanka Poleganova at Illustrat

The kindness of Neptune in your connections zone, plus the sharp communication focus of Mercury makes you a friend in a million, and a workmate to watch.

You see people’s talents - and flaws - so clearly and can help them on so many levels.

As for love, a moon of pure adventure challenges your own recent rules, and you are ready to break a few in tantalising ways.

DESTINY DAYS: You have more control than you may think on Monday. Be prepared to wait on Wednesday, for a great result. Double-check a verbal offer on Sunday.

LUCKY LINKS: A family who love to cook. A red and white logo. The

person you always think of when you hear 80s music.

I CHING INSIGHT If you’re patiently waiting for the right person to

appear and flip you into the fast lane, then your I Ching, LEADERSHIP,

reveals the wait is over - because that person is yourself.

Reframing yourself as the key player in your own life can attract luck, and set you free from impossible outside expectations.

If you’re attached, your partner will find this independent streak irresistible, and you’ll discover just how many dreams you still both share.

If you’re single, stop following other people’s rules for romance, even if this takes you towards totally unexpected arms.

Fabulous is the home of horoscopes, with weekly updates on what’s in store for your star sign as well as daily predictions.

You can also use our series of guides to find out everything from which star sign to hook up with for the steamiest sex to what it’s like to live your life totally by your horoscope.

Comments / 0

Related
Thought Catalog

Your Horoscope For The Week Of July 9 – July 16

This week, you’re going to experience a shift in your emotions. You’re going to need to analyze why you’re suddenly feeling this way if you want to understand more about yourself and what matters most to you at this point in your life. Taurus. This week, you’re...
LIFESTYLE
ohmymag.co.uk

4 most misunderstood zodiac signs

All of us have been misunderstood at some point or the other and maybe that’s life. But what’s problematic is when people misunderstand the same person for the same reasons all the time. It’s all a matter of perspective and it could be because of their zodiac sign. These are the 4 most misunderstood zodiac signs:
LIFESTYLE
Thought Catalog

Here’s Every Zodiac Sign’s Horoscope For July 2022

Aries – Throughout the beginning of July, you are going to keep your focus on work. You are going to put your head down and cross everything you can off your checklist. Then, when Leo season starts on July 22, you are going to crave attention. You are going to spend more time going out and having fun with the people you love the most. You’ll be a social butterfly.
LIFESTYLE
TODAY.com

What your Venus sign says about your love life

Astrology is about more than just your sun sign. There are many different planets in our birth chart, each of which governs a different area of our lives. For example, the moon sign is all about our emotional natures; Mercury is the planet of communication. Venus is named after the...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horoscope#Taurus#Mercury
ohmymag.co.uk

These 3 zodiac signs make the worst friends

Maintaining friendships is challenging. A good friend is someone who will be there for you always and guide you through life. While some friendships last a lifetime, others end after a certain point, for any to ever reason. Making a friendship work and last for a long time requires a lot of time, effort, and hard work. Some people can manage their friendships easily, but others find it difficult to do so and frequently lose their relationships. YourTango talks about these 3 zodiac signs who make the worst of friends.
LIFESTYLE
ohmymag.co.uk

These 3 zodiac signs are more likely to criticise you

Some of our personality traits can be linked to the stars, by this I mean astrology. Indeed a lot of people believe in astrology and that our zodiac signs play a big role in the way we are. These three zodiac signs are known to be the most critical of others.
LIFESTYLE
ohmymag.co.uk

These are the 5 most controlling zodiac signs

Have you ever come across someone who just wants EVERYTHING as per their wishes? Most of us have and while we may dislike a person for wanting to control everything, it may sometimes be well beyond their limits to not be so controlling. Here are the top 5 most controlling zodiac signs as per YourTango!
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

These 4 Zodiac Signs Are Bound To Fall In Love This Summer

Click here to read the full article. As the days get longer, the temperatures begin to smolder and the dating scene starts getting wild, you know that summer is coming in hot. This is when the sun shines its brightest, making it a time to celebrate love, creation and abundance. And if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will fall in love during summer 2022, count your lucky stars, because Cupid’s arrow is headed right in your direction! Now that Jupiter—planet of expansion and adventure—is moving through passionate and whole-hearted Aries, you may feel eager to see the world and...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
StyleCaster

Don’t Take It Personally—These 4 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Sensitive

Click here to read the full article. There’s this stereotype within the zodiac that water signs are the most emotional and that we’re all weepy babies, and that’s just! not! true! Well, at least for most of us. While water signs are definitely up there, there are a couple others that make the list of the most sensitive zodiac signs, too. Does your sign make the cut? Let’s talk emotions for a second—when we say sensitive, we’re not just talking about how easy it is for you to cry while watching Call Me By Your Name, or how often you get your feelings...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Date Of Birth Numerology: The Spiritual Meaning Of The Day You Were Born

Click here to read the full article. You know about your zodiac sign, you probably know your Meyer’s Briggs score, but did you know the numerology of your date of birth also contains significance? Numerology is the study of the spiritual implications of numerical values and its affect on the world around you. And what number is more important than the date of your birth? Your birthday number is one of only five numbers in your numerology chart that are considered “core numbers”. They are derived from either your name or your birthdate, making them the numbers that influence you most...
ASTRONOMY
ohmymag.co.uk

These 4 Zodiac signs are the biggest flirts of all the time

If you have ever been in a situation where you have wanted to flirt but the words that have come out of your mouth sounded more like a broken trumpet than a sweet love song, you will know that flirting is an art. Spoiler – And not everyone is an artist! While some struggle to even have the courage to say hi to people, some people have mastered the art of flirting. These 4 zodiac signs top the zodiac charts when it comes to being the biggest flirts of all the time.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
ohmymag.co.uk

This is your luckiest day of the week, based on your zodiac sign

What if someone tells you there’s a lucky week of the day for you? Stay here, before you dismiss the fact. Based on who rules your zodiac sign and which day is ruled by which planet – there is actually a lucky day of the week for all zodiac signs. EliteDaily reveals what your luckiest day of the week is based on your zodiac sign.
LIFESTYLE
ohmymag.co.uk

These three zodiac signs are the most unreliable

We trust our friends blindly because oftentimes, we only allow the people who actually care about us, to get closer. However, not every friend who cares can be reliable. They might show good behaviour at the start but they're not the best people to depend upon. Here are the 3 most unreliable zodiac signs.
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Your July Horoscope Says Change Is Coming, So Prepare For A Future That Looks Very Different

Click here to read the full article. There’s never a good time for something life-changing to happen, so keep in mind that the only thing you have control over is yourself! Your July 2022 horoscope is here and the planets are stirring up drama already. It may even feel like you’re at the mercy of the universe, and TBH, you are. You may feel the heavy weight of transformation this month, as the cosmos are adding a *lot* to your plate. Prepare to grow in ways you never imagined, because even the most carefully laid plans mean nothing to the...
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

Here's The Day You're Most Likely To Find Love In July, Based On Your Sign

Just when you thought Cancer season couldn’t be more tender and soft-hearted, the stars will have the world in their feelings on July 17. The sun and Mercury will meet with boundless Neptune — a planet that is symbolic of unconditional love — softening our hearts and exchanges. Seductive Venus will debut Cancer on the same day, urging us to follow our intuition and nurture those who are dear to our hearts, making it the most romantic day of July 2022 for every zodiac sign.
ASTRONOMY
Andrei Tapalaga

Seven Planets Will Align Tomorrow for the First Time in 18 Years

The conjunction of the seven planets is before sunrise between June 24 and 27Manvendra Singh/Pixabay. On June 24 at dawn, seven planets from our solar system will align for the first time in 18 years. Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, and Uranus will align in the early hours of Friday. The magical event has been named June 24 conjunction.
StyleCaster

1 Fact You Probably Didn’t Know About Your Zodiac Sign, As Told By An Astrologer

Click here to read the full article. You might think you know a lot about astrology, but chances are, what you know is just scratching the surface. The wealth of knowledge on the subject is truly infinite, making you an eternal student of the subject. And if you were interested in learning some weird facts about each zodiac sign, you’ve come to the right place! You’ve probably heard the typical stereotypes of each of the signs, such as Taurus being stubborn, Geminis being two-faced and Leo’s being attention-seeking. However, have you ever wondered where these zodiac signs got their reputations from?...
LIFESTYLE
SFGate

Horoscope for Monday, 7/11/22 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): You could help or hinder an outcome. It's entirely up to you. Just make sure that your more personal reactions don't undermine your nobler intentions. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): An outright refusal becomes a "maybe". Keep up the charm and the persuasion...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week, So Take Things Slow & Steady

Click here to read the full article. Just when you think you’re getting used to something, the universe always throws an unexpected curveball in your direction. And if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of July 4 to July 10, you might feel somewhat jolted by what astrology has in store, so hang on tight! On July 5, Mars—planet of power and ambition—will leave behind the competitive fire of Aries and enter the stubborn territory of Taurus. This shift can leave you feeling like you’re slamming on the brakes after you’ve been going 100 MPH,...
LIFESTYLE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
589K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy