Aquarius weekly horoscope: What your star sign has in store for July 10 – 16

By Mystic Meg
 3 days ago
AQUARIUS

JAN 21 - FEB 18

Mercury helps you spot great work chances, even when you’re not looking

This is your week to take secrets and bring them into the light, as the full moon favours revelation.

You also have strong romance power, plus the gift of Mars family energy - so solutions to even long-running issues are simple and effective. The key is to share them, not keep them to yourself.

Mercury helps you spot great work chances, even when you’re not looking!

DESTINY DAYS You’re on top of your work game Monday and Wednesday, and VIP eyes are watching.

On Saturday, spend only what you can afford. But be lavish with emotional generosity on Sunday.

LUCKY LINKS A necklace of amber stones. A “B” address from your past. The friend with the largest trainer collection.

I CHING INSIGHT Value feelings above finances, and refuse to keep your true self hidden — with your symbol PUSHING UPWARDS behind you, this promises to be such a go-getting week.

Yes, you have your part to play. It starts with recognising that good change is driven by love first, and anything else (including money) is secondary.

So you can let go of a need to impress others - and feel your heart draw you towards something or someone rather unlikely.

The key value in your life this week is respect - both giving it and receiving it.

