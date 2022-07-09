NYPD officer shoots man in Queens: police

Photo credit Spencer Platt/Getty Images

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A police officer shot a man in Queens Saturday evening, according to the NYPD.

The shooting took place on 116th Road near Francis Lewis Boulevard in Cambria Heights.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital. Officials did not say what condition he is in.

The officer was not struck, but he was hospitalized for tinnitus, authorities said.

The NYPD is expected to hold a press conference in which more details will be provided soon.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more information.