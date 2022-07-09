ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia

Former Japanese Prime Minister’s body returned to Tokyo after assassination

By Jack Baudoin
 3 days ago

TOKYO (WTVO) — A hearse carrying the body of Shinzo Abe arrived at his home in Tokyo on Saturday.

The former Japanese prime minister was assassinated while delivering a campaign speech on Friday. The autopsy showed that he suffered major artery damage that caused massive bleeding. Police said that the shooter was a Navy veteran and used a home-made gun to carry out the attack.

Shootings are rare in Japan because the country has some of the strictest gun control laws. It recorded just 10 shootings in 2021.

President Biden offered his condolences.

