Much needed traffic relief is on the way for those who travel Highway 94 in the City of St. Charles. Improvements currently are being constructed and include adding a third lane in each direction on Route 94 and interchange improvements at Route 364/Route 94/Muegge Road. When complete in Summer 2023, the project will increase mobility, reduce travel times, reduce crashes, increase capacity, and improve local access to and from Routes 94 and 364.

SAINT CHARLES, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO