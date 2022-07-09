ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Police looking for suspect who has robbed seniors at gunpoint in Gage Park alleys

By Mike Krauser
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1niveS_0gaM7ZQQ00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - A word of caution to those on the Southwest Side. Police say someone has been preying on the ederly in Gage Park.

Twice in recent days, what appears to be the same silver Kia has been used in armed robberies in alleys in the neighborhood, both caught on surveillance video. They occurred in the alleys behind 55th and Fairfield and 52nd and Artesian. The videos show a man jumping out of the car with a gun, robbing people.

“These are elderly people. These are people that usually you would think can’t defend themselves,” Eric Rojas, the grandson of one of the victims, told CBS-2.

Rojas’s grandfather was parking his car in his garage when he was robbed.

“The fact that it was the same individual and it happened just five or six days apart. It’s really concerning that no one in the neighborhood had any idea, Rojas added.

The victims had been shaken up by the experience but were not physically hurt.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

Police seek to ID suspect in robbery of woman, 80, on Red Line

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are seeking help from the public to identify a suspect in a robbery that took place last week on the Red Line. Police said the suspect is responsible for a strong-arm robbery last Saturday at approximately 1:10 p.m. at the Red Line Jarvis Avenue stop, located in the 1500 block of West Jarvis Avenue in the Rogers Park neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Police Blotter: Failed carjacking leads to stolen auto recovery

An Oak Park resident avoided a carjacking by driving away from his would-be carjackers this past weekend. The two men who had attempted to take the resident’s vehicle were later connected to a stolen vehicle out of Chicago. The resident was seated in his black 2007 Toyota Avalon at...
OAK PARK, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

1 killed in Bronzeville hit-and-run, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the Bronzeville neighborhood Monday night, Chicago police said. A silver 2012 Lexus IS250 was driving southbound at a high rate of speed in the 4800-block of South Drexel Boulevard at about 8:48 p.m., police said. The Lexus failed...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man stabbed to death on West Englewood porch

CHICAGO - A man was stabbed several times and killed Monday in the West Englewood neighborhood. Police responded to a call of domestic battery around 11:46 p.m. in the 5700 block of South Damen Avenue and found a man in his 30s on a porch with multiple stab wounds to the neck and chest area, officials said.
COOK COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS News

Police warn of series of robberies in Englewood area since June

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents in the Englewood area of a recent string of robberies which have take place between June and July. In each incident, an offender would approach the victims on the street and forcefully take their property, according to Chicago police. The offender...
CHICAGO, IL
iheart.com

11-Year-Old Boy Charged With Attempted Armed Carjacking In Chicago

Authorities in Chicago arrested an 11-year-old boy accused of trying to carjack a woman. The Chicago Police Department said that the young boy, who was not identified because of his age, approached a 48-year-old woman around 3:50 a.m. on Monday (July 11) morning and brandished a gun, demanding her car.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Seniors#Elderly People#Alleys#Violent Crime#Kia#Artesian
fox32chicago.com

Trio wanted in rash of catalytic converter thefts on Northwest Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of a rash of catalytic converter thefts reported in recent weeks on the Northwest Side. In each incident, three men pulled up alongside a parked car, climbed underneath and stole the vehicle’s catalytic converter, police said in a community alert. Police said...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Boys charged in Lincoln Park carjacking

CHICAGO - Two teenage boys were charged in a carjacking Sunday in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. The boys, ages 14 and 17, are accused of taking a car from a 40-year-old woman at gunpoint in the 2200 block of North Orchard Street, police said. The pair was arrested hours later...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman shot in forehead among 2 wounded in Roseland gunfire: police

CHICAGO - A young woman and teenage boy were shot late Monday afternoon on Chicago's South Side. Around 5:45 p.m., police say a 20-year-old woman and 17-year-old boy were standing outside a Roseland store in the 9400 block of South Lafayette Avenue when a dark colored Dodge Charger pulled up.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

3 charged in Beverly shooting that paralyzed off-duty CPD officer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three men were charged Tuesday morning after an off-duty Chicago police officer was shot during an altercation on the Far South Side Saturday. Demitrius Harrell, 28, of Chicago Ridge, Bryant Hayes, 22, of Chicago and Justen Krismantis, 22, of Chebanse, Illinois face weapons charges in connection with Officer Danny Golden's shooting.
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy