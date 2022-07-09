Police looking for suspect who has robbed seniors at gunpoint in Gage Park alleys

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - A word of caution to those on the Southwest Side. Police say someone has been preying on the ederly in Gage Park.

Twice in recent days, what appears to be the same silver Kia has been used in armed robberies in alleys in the neighborhood, both caught on surveillance video. They occurred in the alleys behind 55th and Fairfield and 52nd and Artesian. The videos show a man jumping out of the car with a gun, robbing people.

“These are elderly people. These are people that usually you would think can’t defend themselves,” Eric Rojas, the grandson of one of the victims, told CBS-2.

Rojas’s grandfather was parking his car in his garage when he was robbed.

“The fact that it was the same individual and it happened just five or six days apart. It’s really concerning that no one in the neighborhood had any idea, Rojas added.

The victims had been shaken up by the experience but were not physically hurt.