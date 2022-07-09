ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 Four-Star Edge Rusher has Cameron Lenhardt Penn State in His Top Three

By Brandon Walker
Cover picture for the articleCameron Lenhardt, a Class of 2023 four-star edge rusher out of the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida has narrowed his school choice down to three Big Ten schools and Penn State made the list. Penn State is in the running along with Michigan State and Nebraskan for Lenhardt (6-foot-3,...

