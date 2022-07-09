ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Ukraine war: A welcome on two wheels for refugee children

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least 12 million people are thought to have fled...

www.bbc.com

americanmilitarynews.com

Secret Putin phone call leaked

A secret phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, which took place in February just days before Russia invaded Ukraine, leaked in late June. According to France’s Le Temps news publication, the call took place on February 20, just four days before the Russian invasion...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Strike Kills Nearly Every Deputy Commander in Russian Division: Ukraine

A strike by Ukrainian forces left all but one of the deputy commanders from Russia's 106th Airborne Division dead, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A post on the Telegram page of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' communications office said that the deputy commanders were wiped out by HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) fire attacks near Shakhtarsk, a city in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. The one deputy commander who did not die is "in serious condition," the post said.
MILITARY
BBC

Ukraine war: 7,200 Ukrainian service personnel missing - ombudsman

As many as 7,200 Ukrainian service personnel have gone missing since the start of the Russian invasion, Ukraine's ombudsman Oleh Kotenko says. The majority of them are in Russian captivity, he told Ukraine's Suspilne TV channel. Mr Kotenko said Ukraine's armed forces had earlier reported some 2,000 missing troops. But...
MILITARY
Benzinga

Support For Vladimir Putin Proves Costly For Belarus President As He Faces Revolt: 'Joining Russian War An Act Of Pure Suicide'

Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally, Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, is facing flak at home for siding with the former in the Ukraine war. What Happened: Lukashenko is facing the prospect of a revolt against him by his military amid growing concerns among top officers regarding Minsk's alignment with Putin's Russia and its support for the war in Ukraine, according to the Daily Express.
POLITICS
#Refugees#Ukraine#Refugee Children#Russia#War#Ukrainian
BBC

Ukraine war: Iran plans to supply Russia with combat drones, US warns

Iran plans to supply Russia with potentially hundreds of drones for its war in Ukraine, some with combat capabilities, a US official has said. White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the information the US had suggested Iran was preparing to train Russian forces to use the drones. He...
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Biden teleprompter blunder latest in long line of awkward gaffes

President Joe Biden's latest gaffe is the latest of many mistakes he has made since taking office. During a speech Friday, Biden read what was seemingly meant to be a direction out loud off a teleprompter. The president was meant to be speaking on actions the administration planned to take in light of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Vice President Kamala Harris and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra were with him at the time.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Trump finds the one word he’ll no longer say to his own followers

Donald Trump is accustomed to a degree of deference from his followers that borders on creepy. Many of the former president’s diehard devotees continue to believe, even now, that the Republican is effectively infallible. There is, however, one notable exception. Nearly a year ago, Trump held an event in...
POTUS
The Veracity Report

Opinion: January 6th Committee Evidence Comes Under Fire

Committee leadership scrambles to discredit potentially explosive contradictory testimony. Not too long ago, the House Select Committee for the January 6th investigation rushed to put the former White House Aide for Mark Meadows, Cassidy Hutchinson, in the national headlines by having her publicly drop a series of earthshattering, last-minute, ‘bombshell-type’ revelations regarding behind-the-scenes insights from inside the Trump White House on January 6, 2021.
BBC

Shinzo Abe killing: Hideo Kojima threatens to sue over false posts

A legendary video game developer has threatened to sue over hoax posts portraying him as Shinzo Abe's killer. Metal Gear creator Hideo Kojima was linked to the shooting of Japan's former prime minister in pictures on website 4chan. The images were shared by a French politician and reportedly broadcast by...
WORLD
The Associated Press

Russian, Ukrainian militaries set to discuss grain exports

ISTANBUL (AP) — Military officials from Russia and Ukraine were set to hold their governments’ first face-to-face talks in months Wednesday during a session in Istanbul devoted to a United Nations plan to export blocked Ukrainian grain to world markets through the Black Sea. Turkish military officials and U.N. representatives also planned to participate in the discussion focused on finding a way to get millions of tons of grain sitting in silos amid the war in Ukraine shipped out of the country’s ports toward the Mediterranean. Ukraine is one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, corn and sunflower oil, but Russia’s invasion and war disrupted production and halted shipments, endangering food supplies in many developing countries, especially in Africa, and contributing to higher prices. Turkey has offered to provide safe Black Sea corridors and worked with the U.N., Russia and Ukraine to reach an agreement. The U.N. would establish a center in Istanbul to control the shipments, Turkish officials have said.
ECONOMY
BBC

Ukraine claims arms depot attack in occupied Kherson with Himars rockets

Ukraine's military says it has destroyed a Russian ammunition depot in the southern city of Nova Kakhovka, killing dozens of soldiers, in an attack apparently involving US-supplied missiles. However, Russian occupation officials say homes and warehouses were hit, leaving seven dead and up to 80 hurt. It was not possible...
MILITARY
BBC

Russian rockets kill 15 in Chasiv Yar housing block, Ukraine says

At least 15 people have been killed and more than 20 are feared buried under rubble after Russian rockets struck an apartment block in Chasiv Yar, a town in eastern Ukraine, officials say. Some victims have been brought out alive. The death toll was given by a Ukrainian emergency services...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Nicholas Rossi: Alleged US fugitive quotes Sherlock Holmes at court

A man wanted in the US on a rape charge who claims to be a victim of mistaken identity quoted Sherlock Holmes before appearing in court in Edinburgh. The accused, who US prosecutors say is convicted sex offender Nicholas Rossi, arrived via ambulance in a wheelchair, dressed in pyjamas and slippers.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Gambia after Yahya Jammeh: 'I'll never get justice'

More than five years ago Gambian strongman Yahya Jammeh was defeated in a shock election result by now-President Adama Barrow. Many thought this would usher in an era of change after 22 years of alleged human rights atrocities, but critics are concerned that many Jammeh loyalists remain in the new administration.
POLITICS

