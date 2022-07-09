ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Freedom March in Boulder was 'just the beginning,' organizers say

By Pattrik Perez
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
BOULDER, Colo. — Hundreds of people marched through the streets of downtown Boulder Saturday in protest of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

"Just to see the support today was everything," Jessica, who attended the rally, said.

She and others were among the crowd that came to a stop at the Boulder County Courthouse, stunned by the court's reversal.

"Total shock and disbelief," Rebecca said. "This couldn't happen. When did this happen? How did this happen?"

Saturday's rally happened about two weeks since the high court's decision and follows other rallies around the metro, including Denver's.

Debbie Pope, CEO of YWCA Boulder County and chair of the Women's Collaborative of Boulder County, said the movement isn't slowing down anytime soon.

"We're going to keep doing this until we get where we need to be going, which is federal legislation, and ensuring that every woman in every state and every pregnant person has the rights that we have right now in Colorado," she said. "If anyone has ever seen what women can do when they organize, you will know that this is just the beginning."

Jessica and Rebecca remain hopeful and even have plans to organize their own rallies to get their message across to those who they say need to hear it the most.

"I just think that we're going to be trotting along slow and steady on this one until we get this turned around," Rebecca said.

Comments / 9

James Amador
2d ago

Why are these women protesting abortions rights when abortion in Colorado is still legal up to and to the end of the ninth month and always has been legal since 1973? Funny how the Left and woke cannot define what is a woman but March and protest the rights of a woman? Is that part of the definition of a woman, a female that can give birth?

Reply
2
 

