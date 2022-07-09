ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

US Sending ‘Billions’ to Fund Ukraine Government Operations

By Natalie Liu
Voice of America
 3 days ago

Washington — Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine started in February, talks of support for Kyiv have largely centered around weapons and ammunition. But Washington is also sending large amounts of money to fund Ukrainian government operations, U.S. officials said this week, as U.S. and European officials affirmed support for Ukraine’s...

www.voanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Secret Putin phone call leaked

A secret phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, which took place in February just days before Russia invaded Ukraine, leaked in late June. According to France’s Le Temps news publication, the call took place on February 20, just four days before the Russian invasion...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Biden teleprompter blunder latest in long line of awkward gaffes

President Joe Biden's latest gaffe is the latest of many mistakes he has made since taking office. During a speech Friday, Biden read what was seemingly meant to be a direction out loud off a teleprompter. The president was meant to be speaking on actions the administration planned to take in light of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Vice President Kamala Harris and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra were with him at the time.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

Strike Kills Nearly Every Deputy Commander in Russian Division: Ukraine

A strike by Ukrainian forces left all but one of the deputy commanders from Russia's 106th Airborne Division dead, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A post on the Telegram page of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' communications office said that the deputy commanders were wiped out by HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) fire attacks near Shakhtarsk, a city in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. The one deputy commander who did not die is "in serious condition," the post said.
MILITARY
Benzinga

Support For Vladimir Putin Proves Costly For Belarus President As He Faces Revolt: 'Joining Russian War An Act Of Pure Suicide'

Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally, Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, is facing flak at home for siding with the former in the Ukraine war. What Happened: Lukashenko is facing the prospect of a revolt against him by his military amid growing concerns among top officers regarding Minsk's alignment with Putin's Russia and its support for the war in Ukraine, according to the Daily Express.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
MSNBC

Trump finds the one word he’ll no longer say to his own followers

Donald Trump is accustomed to a degree of deference from his followers that borders on creepy. Many of the former president’s diehard devotees continue to believe, even now, that the Republican is effectively infallible. There is, however, one notable exception. Nearly a year ago, Trump held an event in...
POTUS
The Veracity Report

Opinion: January 6th Committee Evidence Comes Under Fire

Committee leadership scrambles to discredit potentially explosive contradictory testimony. Not too long ago, the House Select Committee for the January 6th investigation rushed to put the former White House Aide for Mark Meadows, Cassidy Hutchinson, in the national headlines by having her publicly drop a series of earthshattering, last-minute, ‘bombshell-type’ revelations regarding behind-the-scenes insights from inside the Trump White House on January 6, 2021.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oksana Markarova
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Stavros Lambrinidis
Voice of America

Ukraine Recalls Ambassador to Germany

The president of Ukraine has dismissed the country’s controversial ambassador to Germany. Volodymyr Zelenskyy recalled Andriy Melnyk Saturday. The president’s move follows recent remarks by Melnyk, defending Stepan Bandera, a Ukranian who collaborated with the Nazis when they occupied Ukraine during World War II. Melnyk said in an...
POLITICS
Voice of America

Four-way Talks Aim to Aid Ukrainian Grain Exports

Officials from Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations are due to meet Wednesday in Istanbul in an effort to resume grain exports from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has hindered Ukrainian exports, helping push up global prices on grain, cooking oils, fuel and fertilizer.
INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Russian, Ukrainian militaries set to discuss grain exports

ISTANBUL (AP) — Military officials from Russia and Ukraine were set to hold their governments’ first face-to-face talks in months Wednesday during a session in Istanbul devoted to a United Nations plan to export blocked Ukrainian grain to world markets through the Black Sea. Turkish military officials and U.N. representatives also planned to participate in the discussion focused on finding a way to get millions of tons of grain sitting in silos amid the war in Ukraine shipped out of the country’s ports toward the Mediterranean. Ukraine is one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, corn and sunflower oil, but Russia’s invasion and war disrupted production and halted shipments, endangering food supplies in many developing countries, especially in Africa, and contributing to higher prices. Turkey has offered to provide safe Black Sea corridors and worked with the U.N., Russia and Ukraine to reach an agreement. The U.N. would establish a center in Istanbul to control the shipments, Turkish officials have said.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Government Of Ukraine#Russia#Ukrainian#Lugano Conference#Eurasian#Voa#The State Department#Congress
Voice of America

Latest Developments in Ukraine: July 12

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. All times EDT:. 9:20 p.m.: The Ukrainian military on Tuesday reported destroying a Russian ammunition depot in southern Ukraine, resulting in a massive explosion captured on social media, while rescuers said the death toll from a weekend Russian strike in the country's east grew to 45, The Associated Press reported.
POLITICS
Voice of America

US to Renew But Not Expand Humanitarian Protection for Venezuelans in the Country

WASHINGTON — The United States will renew but not expand Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Venezuelans in the country, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Monday, a move that leaves tens of thousands of recently arrived Venezuelans without access to the humanitarian program. The Biden administration...
IMMIGRATION
Voice of America

Ukraine: Chasiv Yar Death Toll Reaches 31, with 5 More Killed in Kharkiv

The death toll from a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in the eastern Ukrainian town of Chasiv Yar reached 31 on Monday, even as other attacks killed five more in the second-largest city of Kharkiv. The civilian deaths punctuated the human cost of the war for Ukraine, now...
POLITICS
Voice of America

China, US Meeting Could Slowly Mend Relations

San francisco — A five-hour meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi set the stage for gradually improving relations, analysts told VOA on Monday, though immediate progress is not expected. Wang and Blinken met Saturday at the G-20 talks in Bali, Indonesia,...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Switzerland
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
World Bank
Voice of America

US Says It Will Defend Ally in South China Sea

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on China to honor the 2016 decision that overruled its territorial claims in the South China Sea. The top American diplomat added that the U.S. is required to defend the Philippines if its forces, ships or aircraft come under attack in the disputed waters.
FOREIGN POLICY
Voice of America

Ukraine: Russian Strikes Hit School, Residential Building in Kharkiv

Ukrainian officials said Russian airstrikes on the country’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, early Monday destroyed a school and a residential building, killing at least three people and wounding 28 others. Oleh Syneihubov, governor of the Kharkiv region, said on Telegram that the missile strikes, which also included one that landed...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy