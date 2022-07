Brockport Rotary Club wishes to thank everyone who donated to its traffic stop on Saturday, June 18. Because of the generosity, the local Rotary will be able to continue to support the community through a scholarship for one high school senior, monetary funds for the annual Project Graduation providing a safe place to celebrate, sponsorship of Boy Scouts of America Troop 111, garden clean up around the post office, sending campers to Camp Haccamo in the summer, and much more. The Rotary will soon be working on beautifying the traffic circle on Route 19.

BROCKPORT, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO