Oak Hill Cemetery Preservation Society keeps history of Janesville living through gravestone restoration

JANESVILLE, Wisc. – At the Oak Hill Cemetery, members of the community were able to come together on Saturday and learn how to clean and preserve headstones and monuments.

Saturday’s event was hosted by the Oak Hill Cemetery Preservation Society. The group of volunteers helps save and maintain graves that don’t often get visits from family members and have deteriorated over time.

“The cemetery is in great need of a lot of repair work” said Marni Janisch-LaBrie with the Oak Hill Cemetery Preservation Society. “We don’t want people cleaning them the wrong way, that’ll destroy a stone.”

At the restoration event, a group of about 30 people were able to learn gravestone cleaning techniques from Jonathan Appell. The visit is a part of his plan to conduct 48 gravestone preservation workshops, in 48 states, in 48 days, called the 48 State Tour.

“I’ve worked in all different regions on many different types of monuments and situations, princes and paupers, the whole range,” said Appell.

Appell has worked with numerous people and organizations across the country to preserve gravestones and monuments. He says he thinks the information he provides is valuable to continue the legacy of those who have died.

“Regardless of their age and physical ability, there’s always something people can do to help,” saod Appell.

The Oak Hill Cemetery was established in 1851 and contains approximately 90 acres and 24,000 graves, which is half of its total capacity. The Oak Hill Cemetery Preservation Society wants to make sure Janesville’s history at the cemetery is in good care. More information on upcoming events with the Oak Hill Cemetery Preservation Society is available on its Facebook page .

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.