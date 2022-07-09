ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leo horoscope: What your star sign has in store for July 10 to 16

By Mystic Meg
 3 days ago
LEO

JULY 23 - AUG 23

A full moon of deep commitment, brings a love bond back to its best days Credit: Yordanka Poleganova at Illustrat

The warrior planet wakes up sleeping ambitions, and you can surprise yourself with the smart, fast moves you make, without looking back.

At work, you’re a star team-starter, and player. At home, so many secrets are safe with you.

Meanwhile, a full moon of deep commitment, brings a love bond back to its best days.

Single? The One loves spicy food, and wears spicy colours.

DESTINY DAYS: Wednesday is Leo Wake Up Day - you spot life-changing opportunities everywhere. Add up family numbers again on Friday. On Sunday, celebrate shared successes.

LUCKY LINKS: Yellow and white stripes. The first number on your missed calls list. The friend who loves charity shopping.

I CHING INSIGHT: Your symbol PEACE suggests that although you may keep everything peaceful and calm on the surface, it’s what’s underneath that really matters.

If you’re in a couple, although it seems simpler to let one partner make all the big decisions, changing this to a shared process means all needs and desires can be discussed, and met.

If you’re single, instead of putting your deepest dreams on hold while you look for love, start fulfilling them. You’ll find personal peace and, when you are ready, the perfect partner will appear.

Fabulous is the home of horoscopes, with weekly updates on what’s in store for your star sign as well as daily predictions.

You can also use our series of guides to find out everything from which star sign to hook up with for the steamiest sex to what it’s like to live your life totally by your horoscope.

