The X Factor 'to make TV comeback after bosses reach big money deal with Channel 5 following a series of meetings with different networks'

By Owen Tonks For Mailonline
 3 days ago

The X Factor is reportedly set to return to television after bosses struck a deal with Channel 5 for a new series.

It was previously claimed Simon Cowell had decided 'the time is right' to bring back the talent competition which ended in 2018 after 15 years, with the news sparking a bidding war from broadcasters, according to the Daily Star Sunday.

A source told the publication: 'As soon as X Factor was up for grabs, there was interest from a number of the networks.

Comeback: The X Factor is reportedly set to return to television after bosses struck a deal with Channel 5 for a new series (Simon Cowell pictured 2019)

'X Factor is one of the most iconic shows in TV history, so it’s no surprise lots of channels were keen

'The production company had their pick. After a lot of meetings, execs decided to go with Channel 5.'

The insider added that appearing on a new channel gives the creative team the opportunity to 'completely revamp' the show.

All star line-up: It was previously claimed Simon Cowell had decided 'the time is right' to bring back the talent competition which ended in 2018 after 15 years (L-R: Dannii Minogue, Louis Walsh, Cheryl Cole and Simon pictured in 2010)

MailOnline has approached representatives for The X Factor, Simon and Channel 5 for comment.

It is said Simon is hoping to get it back on screen next year after striking a deal with a production company to make the show.

A source told the Daily Star Sunday newspaper:'It has been decided that the time is right to bring X Factor back. It’s really exciting. Everyone who will be working on the new series can’t wait to get started.'

'Things are in the early stages at the moment. But the wheels are definitely in motion. It is hoped that production will begin at the end of the year.'

Champion: Dalton Harris was the last person to win The X Factor in 2018 (pictured in December 2018)

The Britain's Got Talent judge plans to strip The X Factor back to basics in the hope of trying to 'recapture the magic' of when it first aired.

The source explained: 'The focus will all be on the competition element of the show, rather than the razzle dazzle.'

Alexandra Burke, who won the fifth season of the show in 2008, recently called for the return of the show.

She said: 'I don’t think it’s had its day.

'As the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. With X Factor, it created so many opportunities and platforms for people – including myself – but you never know, it could come back. It would be amazing if it did.

'Absence makes the heart grow fonder so in a few years’ time the people may want it back and Simon’s just gonna have to give in and get it back to its original format.'

Speaking out: Alexandra Burke, who won the fifth season of the show in 2008, recently called for the return of the show (pictured during The X Factor's Live Shows in 2008)

Meanwhile, former prison officer Sam Bailey, who won The X Factor in 2013 and went on to forge a successful singing career, is adamant she’d be thrilled to see it come back so others can enjoy the experience.

She told Closer magazine:'The X Factor really does change people’s lives. I only went on the show to see what would happen, and now I’m living my dream. I had a really good experience … I’ll always fly the flag for The X Factor because it has changed my life.'

However, Sam is convinced show bosses need to come up with an innovative new format to revive ‘The X Factor’.

She added: 'I do believe a new series could do with a little bit of a shake up. Singer/songwriters are huge at the moment, so I would make that a themed week on the show, so they could write a track and perform it. It would be great to give people the chance to download those original songs too, so it could kickstart some more careers.'

The X Factor ran from 2004 until 2018 with a variety of judges overseeing wannabes as they battled it out for a coveted record contract.

Return: Former prison officer Sam Bailey, who won The X Factor in 2013 and went on to forge a successful singing career, is adamant she’d be thrilled to see it come back 

