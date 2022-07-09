ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux Falls, east river candidates fill out South Dakota's Democratic ticket for November election

By Joe Sneve, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 3 days ago

The South Dakota Democratic Party's entire field of candidates for statewide office in the November election will hail from the eastern half of the state.

More than 100 party delegates during the state Democratic Party's biennial convention Saturday in Fort Pierre formally nominated candidates for five constitutional offices up for grabs this fall, including Secretary of State, lieutenant governor and Public Utilities Commissioner.

Kicking off the selection of candidates, delegates enthusiastically confirmed the nomination of Jennifer Keintz to be Jamie Smith's running mate in his bid to knock off incumbent Gov. Kristi Noem. Like Smith, Keintz is a realtor who currently serves in the South Dakota House of Representatives.

Keintz, 48, is from Eden, a rural community in the Aberdeen area.

Sioux Falls Democrat Tom Cool, a former journalist who ran for state auditor in 2018, will carry the party's platform to the November ballot in the race for Secretary of State. He'll go up against Monae Johnson, the GOP candidate who knocked off incumbent Steve Barnett on a campaign that honed in on Republican disatisfaction of the 2020 presidential election.

"They keep whining about election integrity, which we know are their code words for voter suppression," Cool said when accepting the nomination. "They don't just want to go along with the Supreme Court and go back to the 1950s, they want to return to the 1850s when it was only white men controlling this country."

The Democrats nominee for State Treasurer is John Cunningham, a retired public administrator from Sioux Falls, while Stephany Marty, a military veteran also from Sioux Falls, was tapped as the party's candidate for state Auditor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VrN3w_0gaLzbQK00

Outgoing Minnehaha County Commissioner Jeff Barth, who worked decades in the utilities industry, will represent the Democratic Party on the fall ballot in the Public Utilities Commission race against incumbent Commissioner Chris Nelson.

And Tim Azure of Sisseton is the Democrats' nominee for Schools and Public Lands Commissioner.

The Democrats did not nominate a candidate to challenge Marty Jackley, the former South Dakota attorney general running to reclaim his old job after his successor was removed from office in June.

Brian Bengs, the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, will also join his fellow candidates on the November ballot. His nomination, like Smith's gubernatorial candidacy, was not determined via convention.

Randy Seiler, chairman of the South Dakota Democratic Party, said delegates can be proud of the crop of candidates they put forward during the convention.

"We've done our best and I'm confident that what comes out of this process are a slate of candidates that we, as Democrats, can rally behind, that we can support, and we can elect in November," he said.

After learning who Republicans will face in the fall election, South Dakota GOP Party Chairman Dan Lederman said he's confident his party will remain in firm control over all statewide constitutional offices in 2023.

"The no-name and failed candidates of past elections that piled out of the Democrat candidate clown car today will provide very little challenge to the experience and credibility of the Republican candidates we nominated last month," he said.

Election Day is Nov. 8.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader

IN THIS ARTICLE
