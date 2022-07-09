ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Milwaukee woman charged after 6-year-old shoots, injures 3-year-old

By Kyle Jones
 3 days ago
File photo

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman is charged with child neglect after police said a six-year-old child shot and seriously injured a three-year-old boy while both were in her care.

According to a report from CBS58, Shelly Baublit, 42, is the six-year-old’s mother and a relative of the three-year-old. She reportedly left multiple children alone inside a residence on July 2 while she went to get food. The shooting allegedly occurred when she was away.

A sister of the victim said she and the other children were playing hide-and-seek when a shot went off. Baublit’s six-year-old child was seen running from the room where the victim was found injured.

When she returned home, Baublit reportedly called the victim’s mother but never called 911 for help, saying that she “was so scared” and telling the boy’s mother “they taking me to jail.”

According to a criminal complaint detailed in the report, Baublit told police that she had purchased a gun three months ago for protection from an upstairs neighbor who she had issues with. She left her purse with the loaded gun in a bedroom beside a bed, not secured in a gun lock. Both of Baublit’s children allegedly knew about the weapon.

The three-year-old reportedly told police that Baublit’s six-year-old child found her gun and allegedly said “I’m gonna shoot you” before shooting the him.

Online court records show that Baublit made an initial appearance in court Friday and her signature bond was set at $2,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 25.

