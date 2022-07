What he lacks in size, he makes up for in offensive prowess. D.C. United forward Taxi Fountas has been named one of Major League Soccer’s 26 All-Stars for the 2022 season, the team announced Tuesday. The annual event pits the brightest stars in the MLS against the best players from the Mexican Liga MX. This year the event will be on the evening of Aug. 10 at Allianz Field in Minnesota.

