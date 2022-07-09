ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taste of Buffalo winners announced

BUFFALO, N.Y. — People flocked to Niagara Square on Saturday to sample some of Western New York's finest food at the Taste of Buffalo. Among those sampling the various dishes was a group of judges, who on Saturday morning got going in determining their favorite plates. The top...

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo, New York Lunch Spots You Need To Try

For the first time in a couple of years, offices in Buffalo actually have (gasp!) people in them. People have been steadily transitioning from working from home to mingling with co-workers again. This development has led to the celebratory return of one of the best sentences you could ever hear between 9 and 5…
2 On Your Side

Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get your cameras ready! The Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to Western New York later this week. The clydesdales will be making two stops this weekend: Buffalo and East Aurora. The first will be on Friday, July 15 at 5 p.m. on Hertel Avenue in the City...
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Zoo, Niagara Aquarium offering discounted admission on Saturday for '716 Day'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — "716 Day" is almost here and to celebrate, the Buffalo Zoo and the Aquarium of Niagara both announced special discounts. In honor of 716 Day, the Buffalo Zoo will be offering a special admission price of $7.16 on Saturday, July 16. The zoo will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For anyone who wants to skip the line, tickets can be purchased online here.
stepoutbuffalo.com

Get A Free Bubble Tent Setup From Cozy Up Buffalo

Party all day and all night in the bubble tent with your friends and family! Cozy Up Buffalo has created an extraordinary experience for those who are looking for a private, intimate place to host their special event. Whether you want to go on a picnic or have a party, Cozy Up Buffalo will give you that perfect atmosphere. Our bubble fit up to 15 people. We come set it up wherever you want and we bring everything that you need to have the most luxurious experience. from the decor to the furniture, do all of the work so that you can just relax.
J.M. Lesinski

Summer Nights at the SC Lounge

A shot of the front entrance of the SC Lounge in Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. For a night in Kaisertown with some of the best bartenders and grill food together, the SC Lounge is the place to be. The Buffalo, New York mainstay has opened up its patio for summer and the crowds are coming back like wild. Hungry as ever for iconic Buffalo cuisine like wings, the smell in the air around the building is truly uplifting.
buffalorising.com

The Blueberry Treehouse Farm’s New Treehouse Café

You might expect to find a treehouse café in Bali, Malaysia, or Costa Rica, but surprisingly, there is a sublime Treehouse Café retreat right in our own backyard. This past Thursday, The Blueberry Treehouse Farm and Buffalo Treehouse cut the ribbon on the farm’s Treehouse Café. Already the the talk of the town, the Treehouse Café is capturing the imaginations of people throughout the region, who are scrambling to get a glimpse of the treetop spectacle in West Falls, NY.
2 On Your Side

Bruce Springsteen is coming to Buffalo in 2023

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Boss is coming to Buffalo this spring. On Tuesday, it was announced that Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will perform at the KeyBank Center on March 23. Springsteen and The E Street Band's stop in Buffalo is part of their 2023 international tour,...
wutv29.com

Vendors overcome supply shortages for 39th Taste of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Whether spicy or sweet, there’s something for everyone at Taste of Buffalo. On Saturday and Sunday, crowds swarmed Delaware Avenue between City Hall and Chippewa Street for the festival’s 39th celebration. “The line’s been long like this all day for the past two days,”...
stepoutbuffalo.com

Everything You Need to Know About the 2022 Buffalo Cigar Festival

This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Did you know: There’s an entire festival dedicated to all things cigars that happens right here in Buffalo?. Allow us to introduce you to The Buffalo Cigar Festival: A...
buffalorising.com

The Healing Grounds Café and Sanctuary

A community safe haven for the black, brown, and “everybody down.”. It’s funny (and serendipitous) , how some business concepts come to fruition. Take the case of Hy-Deia Jaye Walker and Dan White. Unbeknown to one another, both Hy-Deia and Dan were each considering opening up a holistic café in the former Sweet_ness 7 location at 220 Grant Street. When Hy-Deia called building owner Prish Moran, to tell her about her idea for the café, Prish replied that she had already talked to her business partner, Dan. When Hy-Deia told Prish that she didn’t have a business partner, Prish was surprised, and suggested that the two meet. After an hour-long FaceTime video, Hy-Deia and Dan decided to partner up on the café. And that, my friends, is the future of cooperation in Buffalo.
WBEN 930AM

Judge issues relief in BFLO Store case with Eastern Hills Mall

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - A New York State Supreme Court judge has issued a relief in the case between the BFLO Store and Eastern Hills Mall on Tuesday. Shortly after the mall's co-owners, Uniland Development and Mountain Development Corporation, blocked entrance to the store with padlocks, a tractor and a moving truck in the back, BFLO Store owner Nathan Mroz filed a lawsuit against the mall, as he gets set to move from Eastern Hills to Transitown Plaza.
2 On Your Side

Adorable rhinos at the Buffalo Zoo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Zoo shared some adorable pictures of its rhinos Monday. The zoo posted them saying "feeling tired this morning?" Baby Georgia, who is nearing her first birthday, was cuddling up with her mother, Tashi. This is Tashi's fifth calf. Her pregnancy was based on a...
96.9 WOUR

Get Ready For The Buck Moon Over New York State

The big week is here and, fingers crossed, the good weather sticks around for the incredible moon we are about to see over the Western New York area. The next full moon will happen this week and the moon that we see will be known as "The Buck Moon" and will be extra special.
WIBX 950

1st Treehouse ‘Restaurant’ in Western New York

The first treehouse 'restaurant' has officially opened in Western New York. You literally are among the trees when you order your food and beer. Where is this treehouse restaurant in Western New York?. The Blueberry Treehouse Farm. 1897 Davis Rd, West Falls, NY 14170. So, what exactly IS The Blueberry...
