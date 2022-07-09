ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County, NY

Man dies after falling into Chautauqua Lake

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — A man died Saturday after falling into Chautauqua Lake. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office received a report at 1:24 p.m. Saturday...

YourErie

Mother and infant involved in Chautauqua County, NY, rollover

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An infant and its mother were transported to the hospital after a vehicle rollover on July 12. The accident happened at about 7:03 a.m. on Ellicott Road in the town of Portland in Chautauqua County, New York. According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, the 44-year-old female driver of Mayville, New York was […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Mayville Woman, Infant Hospitalized After Morning Crash in Portland

A Mayville woman and her 11-week-old baby boy were transported to a local hospital after a one-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday morning in the Town of Portland. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say 44-year-old Sarah Michalak was traveling on Ellicott Road shortly after 7:00 AM, when she became distracted by her child in the back seat and left the roadway, entering a ditch. Deputies say the vehicle traveled a short distance along the ditch before making contact with the ditch's end, causing the vehicle to overturn multiple times before coming to rest on its driver's side. Deputies extracted the baby from the vehicle, while firefighters from Brocton and Portland assisted and were able to extract Michalak. Both Michalak and the baby were transported to Westfield Memorial Hospital; Michalak for minor injuries and the baby as a precaution. Michalak was ticketed for speed not reasonable and prudent, as well as moving from lane unsafely.
PORTLAND, NY
erienewsnow.com

Firefighters Battle Flames At Northern Chautauqua County Business

SHERIDAN, NY — Firefighters spent several hours on Monday night extinguishing flames at a northern Chautauqua County business. The Sheridan Fire Department responded to 3491 Route 20, the Pawn Starz location, around 5:15 p.m. When firefighters first arrived on scene, the structure was fully engulfed in flames. Since then,...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YourErie

Building with multiple businesses burns in Sheridan, NY

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A building that housed multiple businesses recently caught fire in Sheridan, New York, drawing the response of more than a dozen fire crews. The incident was reported around 5:12 p.m. on July 11 at the 3400 block of Route 20 in the Town of Sheridan near Fredonia, New York. The Sheridan Fire Department, […]
SHERIDAN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Young Driver Hurt In Weekend Crash

PORTLAND – A 17-year-old female was taken to a regional hospital via medical helicopter following a weekend motor vehicle crash in Chautauqua County over the weekend. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports the single vehicle accident happened on Route 20 in the Town of Portland around 4 p.m. on Sunday.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Accused Of Operating ATV Drunk Ahead Of Crash

CHERRY CREEK – A 40-year-old Jamestown man is accused of operating his ATV while under the influence of alcohol ahead of a crash in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports that Brian Erickson was charged following a personal injury motor vehicle accident involving an ATV in the Town of Cherry Creek on the 4th of July.
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Sheridan Pawn Shop Destroyed in Massive Blaze

Firefighters from more than 20 departments across three counties spent several hours battling a blaze that destroyed a pawn shop in the Town of Sheridan. The fire was first reported at about 5:15 PM Monday, with Sheridan Fire receiving mutual aid from numerous agencies across the area. Chautauqua County Sheriff Jim Quattrone says crews on arrival saw flames from the back of the building that housed Pawn Starz on Route 20...
SHERIDAN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Newly Found Photos Show 1945 Erie Train Crash

Sometimes, an amazing piece of history happens but eventually it is forgotten over time. That might have been the case about a major train wreck in Erie that occurred in 1945. Fortunately, some photographs were found that brings us back to that particular day in the city's history. The photographs...
ERIE, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Brocton Man Hospitalized with Serious Injuries in Route 5 Crash

A Brocton man was flown to an area hospital with serious injuries following a car-motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in the Town of Pomfret. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office and Fredonia Fire Department responded to the scene at the intersection of Route 5 and Van Buren Road at about 3:30 PM. An investigation found that 31-year-old Merritt Wolcott was operating his motorcycle at a high rate of speed on Route 5 and struck a sedan driven by 21-year-old Kaitlyn Hill of Noblesville, Indiana. According to the Sheriff's Office, Hill was traveling north on Van Buren Road crossing Route 5 to continue to Lake Avenue when Merritt's motorcycle struck her passenger side rear door. Wolcott was treated at the scene and airlifted by STAT MedEvac to the Hamot Medical Center in Erie. Hill was not injured. The crash, which remains under investigation, caused a portion of Route 5 to shut down for about three hours.
FREDONIA, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Firefighters Make Quick Work of Prendergast Avenue Fire

Quick work by Jamestown firefighters prevented serious damage to a home on the city's north side late Saturday afternoon. Fire officials say crews were called to the scene at 905 Prendergast Avenue shortly after 5:00 PM and were joined by some firefighters that were going off duty during a shift change. The fire was under control quickly and mainly confined to a second-story room. No injuries were reported, and the cause remains under investigation. The Red Cross is helping the occupants.
JAMESTOWN, NY
2 On Your Side

Body found in Lake View, 6 people charged

LAKEVIEW, N.Y. — Six people are charged in connection to an assault in Lake View that claimed the life of a Boston man. Hamburg Police say they were called to a wooded area off Heltz Road in Lake View just before 2 a.m. Sunday for a report of a male that had been assaulted.
erienewsnow.com

Brocton Man Seriously Hurt In Car Vs. Motorcycle Crash

POMFRET – A 31-year-old Brocton man was seriously hurt during a car vs. motorcycle crash in Chautauqua County on Saturday. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, along with Fredonia Fire Department, responded to the crash at the intersection of Route 5 and VanBuren Road in the Town of Pomfret around 3:30 p.m.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
