Man dies after falling into Chautauqua Lake

A Mayville woman and her 11-week-old baby boy were transported to a local hospital after a one-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday morning in the Town of Portland. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say 44-year-old Sarah Michalak was traveling on Ellicott Road shortly after 7:00 AM, when she became distracted by her child in the back seat and left the roadway, entering a ditch. Deputies say the vehicle traveled a short distance along the ditch before making contact with the ditch's end, causing the vehicle to overturn multiple times before coming to rest on its driver's side. Deputies extracted the baby from the vehicle, while firefighters from Brocton and Portland assisted and were able to extract Michalak. Both Michalak and the baby were transported to Westfield Memorial Hospital; Michalak for minor injuries and the baby as a precaution. Michalak was ticketed for speed not reasonable and prudent, as well as moving from lane unsafely.

PORTLAND, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO