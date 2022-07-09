Man dies after falling into Chautauqua Lake

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An infant and its mother were transported to the hospital after a vehicle rollover on July 12. The accident happened at about 7:03 a.m. on Ellicott Road in the town of Portland in Chautauqua County, New York. According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, the 44-year-old female driver of Mayville, New York was […]
A Mayville woman and her 11-week-old baby boy were transported to a local hospital after a one-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday morning in the Town of Portland. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say 44-year-old Sarah Michalak was traveling on Ellicott Road shortly after 7:00 AM, when she became distracted by her child in the back seat and left the roadway, entering a ditch. Deputies say the vehicle traveled a short distance along the ditch before making contact with the ditch's end, causing the vehicle to overturn multiple times before coming to rest on its driver's side. Deputies extracted the baby from the vehicle, while firefighters from Brocton and Portland assisted and were able to extract Michalak. Both Michalak and the baby were transported to Westfield Memorial Hospital; Michalak for minor injuries and the baby as a precaution. Michalak was ticketed for speed not reasonable and prudent, as well as moving from lane unsafely.
TOWN OF SHERIDAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fire that occurred on Route 20 in Town of Sheridan Monday. The fire occurred at 3491 Route 20. The sheriff's office said the building housed multiple businesses and part of it was also an old bowling alley.
Firefighters from more than 20 departments across three counties spent several hours battling a blaze that destroyed a pawn shop in the Town of Sheridan. The fire was first reported at about 5:15 PM Monday, with Sheridan Fire receiving mutual aid from numerous agencies across the area. Chautauqua County Sheriff Jim Quattrone says crews on arrival saw flames from the back of the building that housed Pawn Starz on Route 20...
A Brocton man was flown to an area hospital with serious injuries following a car-motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in the Town of Pomfret. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office and Fredonia Fire Department responded to the scene at the intersection of Route 5 and Van Buren Road at about 3:30 PM. An investigation found that 31-year-old Merritt Wolcott was operating his motorcycle at a high rate of speed on Route 5 and struck a sedan driven by 21-year-old Kaitlyn Hill of Noblesville, Indiana. According to the Sheriff's Office, Hill was traveling north on Van Buren Road crossing Route 5 to continue to Lake Avenue when Merritt's motorcycle struck her passenger side rear door. Wolcott was treated at the scene and airlifted by STAT MedEvac to the Hamot Medical Center in Erie. Hill was not injured. The crash, which remains under investigation, caused a portion of Route 5 to shut down for about three hours.
Quick work by Jamestown firefighters prevented serious damage to a home on the city's north side late Saturday afternoon. Fire officials say crews were called to the scene at 905 Prendergast Avenue shortly after 5:00 PM and were joined by some firefighters that were going off duty during a shift change. The fire was under control quickly and mainly confined to a second-story room. No injuries were reported, and the cause remains under investigation. The Red Cross is helping the occupants.
LAKE VIEW, N.Y. – A Hamburg man has been arraigned for fatally stabbing a man, and five others have been charged with assault for luring the victim into the woods, where he was killed. 25-year-old Brenden Benoit from the Town of Boston was allegedly lured into a wooded area...
