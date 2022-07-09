Alligator And Reflection On Water At Hogeye Pathway In The Villages

Tuesday is Maurice Bichette’s favorite day of the week. On Tuesdays, the executive chef at The Legacy Restaurant at Nancy Lopez Legacy Country Club leads cooking classes at the restaurant. He teaches attendees how to make a three-course meal, including a salad, dessert and entree. Bichette has led the classes for three years. “I enjoy my job,” he said. “I’ve been doing it 22 years. ... For me, my day of utter relaxation and enjoyment is coming into this class and getting to interact with new people, hearing the experiences they’ve had with food.” The Legacy Restaurant isn’t the only business in The Villages that offers classes. Redsauce and The Ancient Olive also have classes available on wine pairings, salads and more.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO