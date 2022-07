BRANDON — Lightning prospect Jack Finley is feeling a little different this time around at the organization’s development camp. The forward, selected in the second round of the 2020 NHL draft, is one of 32 prospects hoping to leave a good impression on management from the Lightning and AHL Syracuse. As one of the more veteran players in the group (one of 10 drafted in 2020 or earlier), the 19-year-old is feeling more confident out on the ice.

TAMPA, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO