Report: Erik Ten Hag And Manchester United Haven’t Spoken To Ajax About Antony

Despite reports in past weeks that have linked close talks between Manchester United and Ajax for Antony, a new report has stated that contrary to those reports, neither United or Erik Ten Hag are yet to speak to the Dutch champions about the winger.

Antony is a player that Ten Hag is known to admire and in previous weeks, the player was subject to quite intense links to United as the Red Devils look to bolster their attacking options.

Many reports have suggested that talks between United and Ajax over Antony had even reached the stages of a fee being discussed which was reportedly far off what United could pay anyway.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

Antony is a talented player that would prove to be a great option on paper for United, having a left footed right winger would be perfect for the front three system.

However Ajax would be looking for around €80million for the player according to multiple reports which, with United’s other business this summer would price them out of a move.

However, United and Ajax may not even be that close in negotiations as a report has suggested that neither United or Ten Hag have spoken to Ajax over Antony.

Steve Bates of the Sunday People has reported; “Erik ten Hag and are yet to speak to Ajax about Antony. Ten Hag is awaiting developments on Cristiano Ronaldo’s future.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon