ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Erik Ten Hag And Manchester United Haven’t Spoken To Ajax About Antony

By Alex Wallace
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 3 days ago

Despite reports in past weeks that have linked close talks between Manchester United and Ajax for Antony, a new report has stated that contrary to those reports, neither United or Erik Ten Hag are yet to speak to the Dutch champions about the winger.

Antony is a player that Ten Hag is known to admire and in previous weeks, the player was subject to quite intense links to United as the Red Devils look to bolster their attacking options.

Many reports have suggested that talks between United and Ajax over Antony had even reached the stages of a fee being discussed which was reportedly far off what United could pay anyway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NG3Gh_0gaLxH2K00
IMAGO / Pro Shots

Antony is a talented player that would prove to be a great option on paper for United, having a left footed right winger would be perfect for the front three system.

However Ajax would be looking for around €80million for the player according to multiple reports which, with United’s other business this summer would price them out of a move.

However, United and Ajax may not even be that close in negotiations as a report has suggested that neither United or Ten Hag have spoken to Ajax over Antony.

Steve Bates of the Sunday People has reported; “Erik ten Hag and are yet to speak to Ajax about Antony. Ten Hag is awaiting developments on Cristiano Ronaldo’s future.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Erik Ten Hag
United Transfer Room

Erik Ten Hag Confirms Harry Maguire's Fate As Manchester United Captain

Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag has confirmed whether or not Harry Maguire will continue to wear the captain's armband at the club. The Englishman has faced a lot of criticism since joining from Leicester City in 2019, and despite quickly settling in and being given the club captaincy by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, many have suggested that it should now be taken off him.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ClutchPoints

Tottenham drops Harry Kane bombshell amid recent Bayern Munich links

Harry Kane is one of the world’s best strikers, and as such he’s frequently being linked with moves away from Tottenham to join some of Europe’s biggest clubs. Amid the latest rumors surrounding the English talisman, Kane has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich, who run the risk of losing their own star […] The post Tottenham drops Harry Kane bombshell amid recent Bayern Munich links appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Ajax#Dutch
City Transfer Room

‘Door Opens’ for Jack Grealish With Manchester City Transfer Almost Completed According to BBC Pundit

Former England and Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson thinks that Raheem Sterling moving to Chelsea will '"open the door" for Jack Grealish next season. Robinson, who was speaking to Football Insider believes this is the perfect chance for the £100 million signing to "shine". This comes after an average first season with the Premier League champions after being the star man for Aston Villa previously.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
United Transfer Room

Victor Lindelof Speaks On The Manchester United Captaincy

Victor Lindelof has taken the time out of his current schedule on the Manchester United tour in Bangkok to discuss the current captaincy situation at the club. Lindelof plays alongside the current United captain, Harry Maguire at the back of United's side with the pair playing as a centre half duo in the sides back four from time to time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United need to ‘improve in everything’ under Erik ten Hag, says Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane knows Manchester United need to “improve in everything” over pre-season as new manager Erik ten Hag starts to mould the side in his image.After starting last season with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and limping over the line in sixth under interim boss Ralf Rangnick, the Old Trafford giants have entrusted the 52-year-old to turn things around.Ten Hag has been drilling the side during pre-season training and oversaw an eye-catching 4-0 friendly win against rivals Liverpool in his first match as United boss on Tuesday.The Dutchman immediately said he would not get carried away by the result in Bangkok despite...
PREMIER LEAGUE
United Transfer Room

Report: Manchester United And Barcelona Have Agreed A €85million Fee For Frenkie De Jong | Now Waiting On Midfielder's Decision

Manchester United and Barcelona have now reportedly agreed a fee of around €85million for Frenkie De Jong following reports of United's directors meeting in Barcelona, states a new report. United and Barcelona representatives held talks in Spain on Monday regarding the deal surrounding the Dutch midfielder with United wanting...
PREMIER LEAGUE
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
968
Followers
1K+
Post
273K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy