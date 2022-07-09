ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Wee-Chi-Tah BMX holds state qualifier competition

By Andrea Aguilar
WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Hundreds of BMX racers from all around Texas met at the Wee-Chi-Tah statue in Wichita Falls for the BMX State Qualifiers Saturday, July 9.

BMX is a competition that challenges bike racers to put their skills to the test, but announcer Ray Ralston says it is a lot more than just a race.

“It’s all about finding long life friends,” Ralston said. “The race lasts 45 seconds, so the race is actually a very little part of what goes on. It’s what happens off the track is the number one thing for BMX.”

More than 400 racers of all different age groups have been here since the early morning, each ready to compete while having some fun.

“We have racers from every tip of Texas here with us today, and really, it exceeded all expectations,” Ralston said.

A young competitor, Emma Muldowny, followed her dad’s footsteps into this sport and has been doing it for more than five years.

“My dad did it as a kid, and he wanted me to try it, and then I fell in love with it,” Muldowny said.

Muldowny said she enjoys the traveling, meeting new people and most of all, the satisfaction of meeting her goals every time she gets on a bike and puts on a helmet.

“The friendships and, like, the goals that you are setting, accomplishing all those goals,” Muldowny said.

Parents were seen cheering on their kids from the start all the way through the finish line.

Ralston said there’s no better reaction than seeing the competitors go through the hills.

“You look at the kids of 2-year-olds to the 67-year-olds, it’s 110 degrees outside, but you look at that and they all smile,” Ralston said. “It’s just smiling, 45 seconds of pure bliss; you don’t think about nothing else in the world.”

Each racer walked away from the event with not only a smile, but the knowledge that in BMX, it’s okay if you fall as long as you get up and keep pedaling.

Organizers said they’re hopeful the Wichita Falls BMX community continues to grow and bring even more people. If you want to be part of this league, their annual beginners training classes start this Monday.

