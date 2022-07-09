ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Web series trains Iowa business owners on how to hire refugees

kiwaradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStatewide Iowa — Iowa has a labor shortage at the same time there’s an influx of refugees, so Iowa Workforce Development is now partnering with resettlement groups to place Iowa’s newest residents in...

kiwaradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
kiwaradio.com

Rental Options Tighten With Housing Market

Statewide, Iowa — Iowa’s housing market has been a boon for people selling houses — but the supply shortage of houses is also showing up in the rental market. Anne Bacon is the chief executive officer of IMPACT, which helps low-income residents in central Iowa. She said lower-income Iowans are seeing higher rent prices, with fewer options due to lower supply.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa farmers and landowners rally against carbon pipeline projects

DES MOINES, Iowa — A pipeline protest is happening on Tuesday in Des Moines. It concerns three proposed carbon capture pipelines that would cut through the state. Local environmentalists tell KCCI that more than 1,000 Iowa land owners are against the idea. Multiple groups are gathering at the Iowa Utilities Board Tuesday morning to send that message. Companies pitching these multi-billion dollar projects believe they could potentially cut greenhouse gas emissions from ethanol and other agricultural plants.
DES MOINES, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Iowa State Fair venders facing worker shortage as opening day draws near

DES Moines, IA — We are less than a month away from the State Fair returning to Des Moines. While excitement is surely building in fairgoers, some concern is growing among vendors, many of whom are still looking for people to work at their booths, while they also battle increasing increased food prices.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Sweet corn stands popping up across Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Sweet corn is finally in season and stands are popping up across the metro. Many Iowans are stopping at local stands to buy the summer staple. A cold and rainy spring delayed planting, but customers say it's now time to bite into an Iowa summer tradition.
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Society
K92.3

Ways This Will Be the Most Challenging Iowa State Fair

While each year presents unique challenges, it seems since the COVID pandemic upended 2020, we've been dealing with more extreme issues. From, well, a pandemic, to gas prices, employee shortages, and a Russian-led war in Ukraine. Each of these has resulted in new, unique challenges and hardships. As we head...
IOWA STATE
K92.3

Iowa is Home to One of the “Most Livable College Towns” in the US

As a University of Northern Iowa alum, it's very easy to tell people that I loved my time in Cedar Falls as a student. I made way more friends in college than I expected I would, I got involved in almost every opportunity I could for my future career and with my church, and I made so many great relationships that I fully believe will last the rest of my lifetime.
IOWA STATE
superhits106.com

Sweet Corn Returns To Iowa Stands – But Prices Are Higher

Farm stands have started selling sweet corn again in Iowa but the price has increased. Farmers say everything is higher this year – fertilizer, fuel, and seed costs. It isn’t clear how much the prices will go up yet. Farmers are reminding customers that they don’t set the prices you will see.
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

“Goose Necked” Corn May Spring Up In Damaged Iowa Fields

Statewide, Iowa — Some Iowa corn fields were battered or knocked over by last week’s storms and ISU Extension Field Agronomist Gentry Sorenson says over the next few days, the upper stalk of the corn may start to shift. Goose necked corn creates headaches during harvest, as the...
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edgar Ramirez
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, July 12th, 2022

(Kansas City, MO) -- The long-range forecasts are calling for hot and dry conditions to persist likely into August for Iowa and the rest of the Missouri River basin. Meteorologist Doug Kluck, the climate services director for the Central Region of the National Weather Service, says the outlook for the next month shows plenty of summertime heat for much of the nation’s midsection. While large sections of Iowa have seen a few plentiful rain showers in recent days, Kluck says less precipitation is expected going forward over the next month. The U-S Army Corps of Engineers is predicting runoff into the Missouri River system will be far below-normal through the end of the year.
K92.3

Kwik Star Has Something New at All Iowa Locations

It certainly is an everchanging world, isn't it? We have so many more options when it comes to places to eat, sleep (think Airbnbs), travel, and even more ways to invest now than we did, say, 20 years ago. One of the newer ways to invest is cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#Web Series#Infrastructure#Racism#Non English
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa doctor loses legal challenge to licensing sanctions

A Polk County judge has upheld the state’s right to sanction an Iowa doctor who surrendered his Minnesota license while under investigation for substandard care. In a lawsuit filed late last year, Dr. Dennis Colby, 67, of the Iowa Specialty Clinic in Belmond, Iowa, claimed the Iowa Board of Medicine couldn’t legally penalize him for “the mere surrender of his license to practice medicine in the state of Minnesota.”
IOWA STATE
olioiniowa.com

8 Hidden Gems in Iowa to Explore This Summer

Summer is the perfect time to hit the open road. And in Iowa, there’s always somewhere unique to explore. From man made marvels and haunted historic sites to record-breaking roadside attractions and more, the state is full of wonderfully offbeat adventures. Whether you’re hopping in the car for a...
IOWA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Iowa dentist wants a judge to overturn his license revocation

A dentist who has faced disciplinary action in at least three states is challenging Iowa’s decision to revoke his license to practice. (Photo courtesy of Iowa Dental Board) A dentist who has faced disciplinary action in at least three states is challenging Iowa’s decision to revoke his license to practice.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
KCCI.com

Lawsuit filed over Iowa wind turbine projects

TAMA COUNTY, Iowa — A lawsuit has been filed to stop new wind turbine projects in Tama County. The lawsuit claims the county board of supervisors violated the state's open meeting law. The group "Tama County Against Turbines" says the board didn't post that they'd be voting on an ordinance related to turbines and they didn't hold a public hearing.
TAMA COUNTY, IA
iowa.media

LGBTQ Youth In Iowa Schools group improperly disbursed more than $12,000 from Federal Victims of Crime Act Assistant Funds

Iowa Auditor Rob Sand issued a report showing that GLBT Youth In Iowa Schools Task Force — or Iowa Safe Schools as the group markets itself — improperly disbursed $12,202.37 from the Federal Victims of Crime Act Assistance Funds the group was awarded by the Iowa Department of Justice, Office of the Attorney General Crime Victims Assistance Division.
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

How to Spend A Night on Gambling in Iowa

In Iowa, there is a relaxed attitude toward gambling law and one might even say the act of gambling is a cultural legacy here. At the moment of writing, Iowa is home to 21 casinos and the industry makes $18 billion in revenue. Home to some of the country’s best...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy