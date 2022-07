RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Delta Community Action Agency is offering the citizens of Richland Parish utility bill assistance. Residents are eligible to apply for assistance under the condition that they have not received help within the last year for a crisis and have never received help with American Rescue Plan funds. DCAA, Inc. is aiming to help clients who have high past-due or disconnected utility bills.

RICHLAND PARISH, LA ・ 13 HOURS AGO