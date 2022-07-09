Spark Imagination: free workshops for kids

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - All this month, you can drop off new or gently-used books to SCHEELS in Sparks. Spread the Word Nevada will make sure those books go to local kids to help build their own home libraries. Hayley Hayden stopped by KOLO to talk more about the book drive and other opportunities in Washoe County.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Families are encouraged to come out for the event this weekend hosted by Arts For All Nevada. The festival will feature eight hands-on stations for kids with plenty to see and do. Folks can also check out the Lake Mansion Arts and Cultural Center in Reno. Jackie Clay with Arts For All Nevada visited KOLO to talk about what children can expect.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Temperatures are soaring this week, furthering the need for fan donations for the KOLO 8 Summer Fan Drive. Last summer 800 fans were given to seniors in need in our community. That goal remains as we make it halfway through this donation drive. Washoe County Senior...
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Meditation is growing in popularity, but many people still picture silent monks in isolated jungle temples. Modern meditation looks more like silent walks or runs in the neighborhood, sitting quietly on the back porch or breathing along with a guided meditation app. Even though there are...
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s a program that many can access, but plenty choose not to. “We know that there are many who qualify but few who take advantage,” said Jocelyn Lantrip of the Food Bank of Northern Nevada. Longford Park on E. Greenbrae Drive is one of...
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Melissa Iturriaga dreamt of owning an Italian bakery for ten years and last month she opened the doors of Dolce Caffe. “I’ve been dreaming about it every single day of my life and I just can’t believe it’s here,” she said. Dolce...
Paws 4 Love is an organization with a mission to encourage literacy among kids through pet therapy. Every second Sunday of each month, children are invited to the Paws 2 Read event at the Spanish Springs library on Pyramid Way. Therapy dogs are brought to the library from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s a new structure on Wooster High School’s campus that will grow their curriculum and impact on student’s lives. Non-profit RootEd and Great Full Gardens restaurant have helped plant a modular greenhouse to be used as part of Wooster’s Career Technical Education programs.
Yerington's Ku Stevens is using his platform as a decorated athlete to raise awareness about his Native American heritage, and gain recognition about some of the atrocities done to his people. KOLO Fan Drive: Helping seniors as temperatures rise. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. By Karlie Drew. Temperatures are soaring...
This mornings winner of the More FM Morning Mindbender gets fun at Wild Island with a pair of tickets to the Water Park. The Waterpark features fun in the sun for all ages including a wave pool, slow river, kiddie pool and slides, sandcastle station, water slides/rides, private cabanas, and group facilities. Find out more at www.WildIsland.com.
"Best Business Entry" — The Village Garden Center. "Best Agricultural Entry" — Nevada Bar Cattle Company. "Best Mounted Individual" — Aaralyn riding with the High Desert Grange. "Best Automotive Entry" — Everett Kissick. "Best Youth Group" — CCHS Cheer. "Best Use of Theme" — The...
The City of Reno today announced that “The Future of Virginia Street” survey is now live for community members to share their current Virginia Street experience. Data collected from the survey will be used to develop a draft vision and set of goals for the future of Virginia Street as part of the Virginia Street Placemaking Study.
A Carson City couple was found secretly keeping a cache of weapons and living with their two kids at the children's museum where they worked, authorities said. A janitor at the Children's Museum of Northern Nevada was arrested late last week, KRNV-TV reported Friday. The 41-year-old man has been charged with child neglect and endangerment and possession of a suppressor and a short barrel rifle.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This week we are going to have the hottest temperatures of the summer so far. It is crucial to stay hydrated, but sometimes making sure you are drinking enough water can feel like a chore. Whether you are working or playing outside, take scheduled breaks. If...
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The crowd of about one hundred sang the song “Lean on Me” Tuesday afternoon on the third floor of the Mills B. Lane Justice Center. The song takes on special significance at this graduation in Reno Municipal Court. Five graduating veterans had to learn...
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Ku Stevens has left his mark in Yerington as the best high school runner in the state of Nevada. “I did my first race when I was 8 years old,” said Stevens. “It was like a little half-mile sprint. I won that.”. He’s been...
Thrive Wellness Reno came up with a different way to help local families in need. On the morning of July 9, 2022, Thrive Wellness invited the community to bring new or gently used items, to be traded with other attendees. Participants were encouraged to bring items such as: clothing of...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. -- A black bear was caught on camera having a ball in a residential neighborhood in South Lake Tahoe, California. The video recorded by Teresa Potter on July 3 shows the playful bear carrying a soccer ball up a tree in its mouth, then chasing it to a neighbor's yard.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO/Gray News) -The wife of a comedian playing in Nevada over the weekend won a $1.4 million slot jackpot Friday. The player, identified as Kathryn J., was at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (GSR) playing a Wheel of Fortune Triple Red Hot 7s slot machine when she won, the GSR said in a statement. Kathyrn said she was grateful to International Game Technology, the GSR and its staff.
