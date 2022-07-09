ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

CDC: Mask up while indoors

By Jack Baudoin
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (WTVO) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging Americans to put masks back on in response to rising COVID-19 cases.

The CDC reported that 32% of the population should be wearing masks while indoors, and nearly 32% should be considering the measure based on individual risk.

Data from Johns Hopkins University showed that most states are seeing increasing infections. Despite this trend, however, a survey from Pew Research Center suggests that fewer Americans consider the virus to be a major threat.

WAKE UP America!
2d ago

The CDC (Center for Disinformation and Control) has lost all credibility with the American public!! We will NEVER trust them again! The agency needs to be dismantled and those at the top investigated: those found guilty of withholding, falsifying, and covering up data must be prosecuted!! Fauci along with them!!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Kyle Lucky
3d ago

what about all the illegal immigrants, where's all the outrage about the overcrowding in boarder facilities? I thought we were in a deadly pandemic, yet I've had worse symptoms after binge drinking at rave parties in my younger years, than when I contracted Delta... I mean the seasonal cold and flu. Take those control muzzles and shove em where the sun don't shine.

Guest
2d ago

What good does a mask do when you wear it only to cover your mouth? You are exhaling and inhaling through your nose, therefore, your mask isn't doing you any good at all in protecting either yourself or anyone else. Do you think the virus only transmits to/from the mouth? I'll bet nearly 75% of the people we see wearing masks are wearing them below the nose. We ALL know the proper way to wear a mask.

