CDC: Mask up while indoors

WASHINGTON (WTVO) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging Americans to put masks back on in response to rising COVID-19 cases.

The CDC reported that 32% of the population should be wearing masks while indoors, and nearly 32% should be considering the measure based on individual risk.

Data from Johns Hopkins University showed that most states are seeing increasing infections. Despite this trend, however, a survey from Pew Research Center suggests that fewer Americans consider the virus to be a major threat.

