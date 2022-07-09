CDC: Mask up while indoors
WASHINGTON (WTVO) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging Americans to put masks back on in response to rising COVID-19 cases.
The CDC reported that 32% of the population should be wearing masks while indoors, and nearly 32% should be considering the measure based on individual risk.
Data from Johns Hopkins University showed that most states are seeing increasing infections. Despite this trend, however, a survey from Pew Research Center suggests that fewer Americans consider the virus to be a major threat.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.
Comments / 55