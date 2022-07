ROCK RAPIDS—Lyon County has its hands on half the new motor graders it ordered more than a year ago as the saga nears its apparent conclusion. The engineering department has five of the 10 road-grooming vehicles it ordered from Ziegler CAT in Sheldon, which, like many suppliers, ran into shipping trouble after the county placed its order in June 2021.

