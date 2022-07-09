Photos: Kirsten Dunst through the years

In the 1970s, actor and singer John Davidson was everywhere. With his dimples and perfectly coiffed hair, Davidson was the biggest TV heartthrob of the decade, appearing on many classic shows, from “Carol Burnett” to “The Love Boat.” He was also the king of the game shows.
Jennifer Aniston has paid tribute to The Morning Show camera assistant Erik Gunnar Mortensen after he 'suddenly' died following a motorcycle crash. The actress, 53, took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to pay her respects to her late colleague, who she described as 'skilled and dedicated to his job'.
"American Idol" finalist Melinda Doolittle said it was hard to go out without fans stopping her. She said she ran into Nicole Kidman at a restaurant, and the actress recommended she hire security. Doolittle told Insider that she ended up having security for six months after her season ended.
Jane Seymour's son Kris Keach has tied the know with his beautiful bride Miso in a traditional Korean wedding ceremony. The couple originally wed in December 2021 in the garden of Jane’s stunning Malibu estate but have hosted a second gathering for Miso's family and friends to attend. And...
