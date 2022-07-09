ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free taxi ride for inmates released from Greene County jail who meet certain criteria

By Carrie Winchel
 3 days ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is now providing any inmate who is released from the Greene County Jail with one taxi ride, as long as they meet several requirements and go to an approved location.

If the inmate is released with $20 or less on their inmate debit card and cannot reach anyone to come get them, or if there are any other circumstances that are preventing the released person from leaving the jail, they can get a free ride.

The Greene County Jail will only provide rides to the following locations:

  • City Utilities Transit Center
  • Greyhound Bus Station
  • Salvation Army
  • Harbor House
  • The Kitchen
  • Rapid Access Unit
  • O’Reilly Center for Hope
  • Veterans Coming Home Center
  • Mercy Hospital
  • Cox North Hospital
  • Greene County Courthouse
  • Rare Breed (for anyone younger than 24 years old)

The Sheriff’s Office will use ride vouchers from Yellow Cab.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office administration operations and the Greene County Jail relocated in early June to a new facility and jail on North Haseltine Road. More than 800 inmates were transferred to the new jail on June 3, 2022.

Comments / 6

KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

