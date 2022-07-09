Free taxi ride for inmates released from Greene County jail who meet certain criteria

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is now providing any inmate who is released from the Greene County Jail with one taxi ride, as long as they meet several requirements and go to an approved location.

If the inmate is released with $20 or less on their inmate debit card and cannot reach anyone to come get them, or if there are any other circumstances that are preventing the released person from leaving the jail, they can get a free ride.

The Greene County Jail will only provide rides to the following locations:

City Utilities Transit Center

Greyhound Bus Station

Salvation Army

Harbor House

The Kitchen

Rapid Access Unit

O’Reilly Center for Hope

Veterans Coming Home Center

Mercy Hospital

Cox North Hospital

Greene County Courthouse

Rare Breed (for anyone younger than 24 years old)

The Sheriff’s Office will use ride vouchers from Yellow Cab.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office administration operations and the Greene County Jail relocated in early June to a new facility and jail on North Haseltine Road. More than 800 inmates were transferred to the new jail on June 3, 2022.