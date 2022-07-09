ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nantucket, MA

‘Heartbreaking': After Nantucket Hotel Fire, Cape and Islanders Band Together

By Malcolm Johnson
NECN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen a fire tore through a historic Nantucket hotel and several nearby buildings Saturday morning, people from across the island -- and Cape Cod -- came together to overcome what many called a tragedy. Heavy flames engulfed the historic Veranda House hotel after the fire started at 6:46 a.m....

www.necn.com

Comments / 0

Related
NECN

Likely Cause of Fire at Nantucket's Veranda House Hotel Revealed

The likely cause of the massive fire that destroyed several buildings in downtown Nantucket, including the historic Veranda House hotel, this weekend has been revealed. The blaze on Saturday is believed to have been started by improperly disposed smoking materials, state and local authorities said Monday. The fire began where trash was stored, under the front porch.
NANTUCKET, MA
NECN

Historic Hotel in Heart of Nantucket Dating to 1600s Destroyed in Massive Fire

State fire officials are investigating the cause of a massive fire that destroyed a historic Nantucket hotel and damaged several surrounding buildings on Saturday. Heavy flames engulfed the historic Veranda House hotel early Saturday morning. The extensive damage caused the Veranda House and the nearby Chapman House to close, the hotels' parent company Nantucket Resort Collection said in a written statement.
NANTUCKET, MA
territorysupply.com

10 Terrific Tiny House Rentals in Massachusetts

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Home to charming seaside towns, fresh seafood, and jaw-dropping fall foliage — they say Don’t Miss Mass for a reason. Massachusetts may be relatively...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hyannis, MA
County
Nantucket, MA
City
Nantucket, MA
Nantucket, MA
Accidents
State
Massachusetts State
City
Yarmouth, MA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Nantucket, MA
Crime & Safety
capecod.com

Video: Four alarm fire breaks out at large building in Mashpee

MASHPEE – Firefighters from multiple departments responded to a major fire in Mashpee about 1:15 PM Tuesday. The fire at Summerfield Park at 800 Falmouth Road (Route 28) quickly went to four alarms. Heavy smoke and flames were reportedly visible on the roof and in the attic of a large two story commercial building. Crews worked quickly to make sure every one had evacuated safely. No civilian injuries were reported but a number of firefighters were evaluated for heat related issues. Traffic on Route 28 was heavily backed up due to apparatus and hoselines in the street and motorists were urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. About 1:45 PM all units were ordered out of the building as officials switched to a defensive attack. The State Fire Marshal’s office was notified to investigate the cause of the blaze.
MASHPEE, MA
iheart.com

The Morning After Brings Questions and Comfort Following Nantucket Fire

Islanders on Nantucket are waiting to hear of the cause of yesterdays massive blaze that destroyed the well-known Veranda House Bed and Breakfast. The hotel was a complete loss and two homes in the neighborhood as well. Nantucket Cottage Hospital treated several fire personal with injuries. The fire broke out around 7am and was so large mutual aid personnel and equipment from Cape Cod was sent to the Island to assist in the firefighting effort. Neighbors and businesses brought food and clothing to help those in need.
NANTUCKET, MA
capecod.com

Video and new details: Huge fire at historic Nantucket hotel draws response from Cape Cod firefighters

NANTUCKET – A massive fire tore through the historic Veranda House Hotel at 3 Step Lane on Nantucket Saturday morning. Two other structures were also heavily damaged in the blaze. No civilian injuries were reported but three firefighters were transported to the hospital but are expected to be okay. Under a mutual aid agreement a number of firefighters and apparatus from Cape Cod were ferrying to the island to assist Nantucket firefighters. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
NANTUCKET, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islanders#Hotels#Cape Cod#Ferries#Fire Department#Accident
WBUR

New book uncovers details about Cape Cod's serial killer Tony Costa

In 1969, the bodies of four women were found buried in the woods in North Truro. They were dismembered and allegedly sexually assaulted. Police would eventually tie their deaths to Provincetown resident Antone "Tony" Costa. Costa's murder spree and subsequent trial are the subject of a new book called "Helltown:...
NORTH TRURO, MA
capecod.com

Harwich, Mashpee Police warn of text message scam

HARWICH – Harwich Police are warning about a scam after two residents of Chatham contacted them to report receiving text messages this morning. The texts state that the sender is the “Harwich Police” and the message asks people to click on a link to purchase T-shirts for $10.
HARWICH, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ashlandmass.com

Virtual: My Summers with a Serial Killer -- A Massachusetts True Crime Story

About The Book: Growing up on Cape Cod in the 1960s, Liza Rodman was a lonely little girl. During the summers, while her mother worked days in a local motel and danced most nights in the Provincetown bars, her babysitter -- the kind, handsome handyman at the motel where her mother worked -- took her and her sister on adventures in his truck. He bought them popsicles and together, they visited his “secret garden” in the Truro woods. To Liza, he was one of the few kind, understanding, and safe adults in her life. But there was one thing she didn’t know; their babysitter was a serial killer. Though Tony Costa’s gruesome case made screaming headlines in 1969 and beyond, Liza never made the connection between her friendly babysitter and the infamous killer of numerous women, including four in Massachusetts, until decades later. Haunted by nightmares and horrified by what she learned, Liza became obsessed with the case. Now, she and co-writer Jennifer Jordan reveal “a suspenseful portrayal of murderous madness in tandem with a child’s growing loneliness, neglect, and despair, a narrative collision that will haunt” you long after you finish it.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
point2homes.com

7 Parker Drive, Wareham, Plymouth County, MA, 02571

Updated Ranch on .23 Acres In Quiet Wareham Neighborhood Close to Beaches, Shopping and Highway. Recent Updates In The Last Year INCLUDE: Kitchen-New Appliances(refrigerator, dishwasher, gas stove, microwave and stackable washer/dryer), Center Island With Butcher Block Top, All Base Cabinets, New Floor and Slider. Master Bedroom-New Flooring and New Window. Master Bedroom Has Been Framed(as is) For A Walk in Closet and 2 Smaller Closets. Mudroom/Office Has Been Framed (as is)With New Door And Window. Main Bath Upgrades Include Toilet, Lighting, Walls, Doors, and Hardware. Electrical Has Been Updated .Exterior Upgrades-Whole House has Been Vinyl Sided, New Front Door and Storm Door. Roof Approximately 3 Years Old. Some Minor Cosmetic Finishes Still To Be Done Being Sold As Is. First Showing At Open House Saturday July 9th From 11:00-12:30. Don't Miss This Charming Home!!!
WAREHAM, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Two people stabbed in West Tisbury

Two people were stabbed at a residence in West Tisbury Sunday evening. One man, the alleged victim, received a cut on the arm. Another person, the alleged assailant, received an unspecified knife wound. State Police, West Tisbury Police, Tri-Town Ambulance, and Tisbury EMS responded to the scene — a house...
point2homes.com

4 Dunaskin Road, Centerville, Barnstable County, MA, 02632

This vintage ranch is just waiting for your restoration and design ideas. The home sits on a corner lot just 1.5 miles from Craigville Beach, and even closer to Four Seas Ice Cream. The adorable covered porch, white picket fence and blossoming flowers create the perfect setting. The front door leads into the eat in kitchen. There is a hallway leading to one bedroom, the bathroom and laundry area to the right of the kitchen. A second bedroom is directly off the kitchen, as well as a doorway to the back yard and entry to a small den/office area leading into the living room. The living room has access to the third bedroom and the covered porch. Property to be sold ''as is'', with all furnishings and contents. A new septic is needed and will be a Buyers' responsibility. Buyer(s) and Buyer(s)' agent to verify all information. Please do not walk the property without listing agent present.
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
1420 WBSM

Cafeteria at Wareham’s Tobey Hospital Closed for Staff

WAREHAM — The cafeteria at Tobey Hospital in Wareham is now closed for dining due to ongoing labor shortages, although hospital employees are still preparing meals for patients, according to a statement provided to WBSM News by Southcoast Health. The company's two other hospitals, Charlton Memorial in Fall River...
WAREHAM, MA
WCVB

Rape kit tested 10 years after Massachusetts assault yields a match

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — The rape kit taken in 2012 from a 16-year-old sexual assault victim in Massachusetts was not tested until recently. When it was, there was a match. The arrest in the New Bedford rape is now the second sexual assault that Bristol County prosecutors say they have solved through the District Attorney's Office initiative to find and test rape kits that were not tested for DNA.
NEW BEDFORD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy