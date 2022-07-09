Organization looks to spread patriotism throughout schools

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – A non-profit organization raised funds to spread some patriotism throughout schools Saturday.

The John Martin Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution hosted a ribeye cookout at Basler’s Market.

This is one of the many fundraisers the chapter hosts to help with educational contests and patriotic programs for K-12 schools.

President William Behnke said these events are crucial for the organization’s mission.

“It’s important that we promote patriotism and recognize what our forefathers tried to establish,” Behnke said. “They established our country and made the sacrifices.”

The organization has also has programs available for Eagle Scouts, ROTC, and Veterans.

