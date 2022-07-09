ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Non-profit brings sights and sounds of World War II to Terre Haute

By Lilly Cederdahl
 3 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – A national non-profit has brought history of World War II to life in Terre Haute.

As a part of the Airpower History Tour of the Commemorative Air Force, the organization visited the Terre Haute Regional Airport.

Visitors at the ramp were able to view all aircraft up close, purchase rides, and tour the flight deck of some of the aircrafts.

Tour leader Todd Erskine said the goal is to honor, inspire, and educate the community on events that took place during WW2.

“It just brings the history to life and that’s something you cant get at a museum,” Erskine said. “I think it’s important to tour them around across the country and let the public come out and see.”

Tours will be open Sunday July 10th from 9:00 a.m. To 5:00 p.m. To a ride in advance you can visit their website.

