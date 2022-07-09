ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bolivar County, MS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bolivar, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-09 18:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Bolivar, Grenada, Leflore, Sunflower by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bolivar; Grenada; Leflore; Sunflower HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Louisiana, central, north central, northwest, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Mississippi and southeast Arkansas. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will likely cause heat illnesses to occur with prolonged exposure.
BOLIVAR COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Ashley, Chicot by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Ashley; Chicot HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Louisiana, central, north central, northwest, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Mississippi and southeast Arkansas. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will likely cause heat illnesses to occur with prolonged exposure.
ASHLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Catahoula, Concordia, East Carroll, Franklin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Catahoula; Concordia; East Carroll; Franklin; Madison; Morehouse; Richland; Tensas; West Carroll HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Louisiana, central, north central, northwest, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Mississippi and southeast Arkansas. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will likely cause heat illnesses to occur with prolonged exposure.
CATAHOULA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Bradley, Calhoun, Clark, Cleveland, Dallas, Desha, Drew by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bradley; Calhoun; Clark; Cleveland; Dallas; Desha; Drew; Lincoln; Ouachita; Pike HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values of 105 or higher expected. * WHERE...Pike, Clark, Dallas, Cleveland, Lincoln, Desha, Ouachita, Calhoun, Bradley and Drew Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR

