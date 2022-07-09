Burglar allegedly busts into Brooklyn orthodox Jewish school, kicks doors

Police were reported about a man breaking into a Brooklyn orthodox school. Google Maps

A burglar broke into an orthodox Jewish school in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn last Friday and kicked a number of doors in the school, police said.

The unidentified suspect, who was wearing ripped jeans, a white sweatshirt and a backward baseball cap, walked into the school on Bedford Avenue near Hewes Street through an unlocked side door at about 10 p.m., the NYPD said.

Once inside, he kicked the doors to a number of offices on the second floor and the basement level of the school, authorities said.

The suspect ran out of the school and is still at large. It’s unclear if he stole anything during the break-in, police said.

The building houses an all-girls orthodox Jewish school, according to online records.