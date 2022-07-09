ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

'Let's go to a nightclub and go nuts': Rivals Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic hilariously plan a wild night after their Wimbledon final - with the loser to pay for dinner! - as they put their bitter past aside on the eve of their Centre Court clash

By Julian Bovill For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Wimbledon finalists Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic have taken the unconventional step of engaging on social media prior to Sunday's showpiece.

The defending champion, Djokovic, will meet Kyrgios, who is playing in his first ever singles Grand Slam final, on Centre Court on Sunday.

While a tinge of animosity might usually be expected between two players set to go to battle with each other, two of tennis' biggest mavericks have chosen instead to exchange pleasantries on social media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fXmGL_0gaLt9dF00
Nick Kyrgios (L) and Novak Djokovic (R) have enjoyed an up and down relationship recently

Posting a grab of their quotes prior to Sunday's final, Kyrgios captioned his Instagram story: '@djokernole We friends now?'

The Serbian, who Kyrgios defended after he was deported out of Australia having entered on the false pretence of being exempt from being vaccinated, responded by saying that he accepted an invitation to dinner or for drinks, before adding that the winner of Sunday's final pays.

'If you are inviting me for drink (sic) or dinner, I accept,' he wrote. 'P.S. winner of tomorrow pays.'

Kyrgios, who is known to be a bit of a party boy compared to other players on the men's tour, then added a further response suggesting that the two should go 'clubbing' and 'go nuts'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jyREx_0gaLt9dF00
The two players are currently in a moment of enjoying each other's company, it seems

'Deal, let's go to a nightclub and go nuts,' he wrote.

Sunday's Wimbledon final pits two of tennis' most controversial stars against each other, with both dividing opinion within the game.

The exchange on Instagram could give the false impression that it has always been plain sailing between the two players in terms of their relationship. In fact, that could not be further from the truth.

In 2019, speaking on the 'No Challenges Remaining' podcast, Kyrgios bemoaned the 'cringeworthy' nature of Djokovic's antics.

'I just feel like he [Djokovic] has a sick obsession, wanting to be liked. He just wants to be like Roger [Federer],' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B2MeZ_0gaLt9dF00
The two players engaged on social media prior to their Grand Slam final clash on Sunday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hxd17_0gaLt9dF00
The Australian will compete in his maiden Grand Slam final against 20-time major winner Djokovic

'He just wants to be liked so much that I just can’t stand him. This whole celebration thing (blowing kisses to the crowd) that he does after matches, it’s like so cringeworthy. It’s very cringeworthy.'

Djokovic himself responded by questioning why Kyrgios 'declares all these things'.

'What can I say to Nick Kyrgios. I think he’s not really a bad guy. I do not know why he declares all these things, whether he wants to draw attention or some motive is different,' the 20-time Grand Slam winner said.

Meanwhile, in 2020 Kyrgios risked the irk of the Serbian even further when he declared to Andy Murray over an Instagram live that he was better than Djokovic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lKzuf_0gaLt9dF00
Kyrgios, who is unseeded at this year's tournament, has played some of the best tennis of his career 

'I think you are better than Djokovic. Djokovic was playing dodgeball on my serve and you were slapping it for a winner. He was trying to dodge it, you were on it like a light,' he said.

In the summer of 2020, at the height of the pandemic, Djokovic controversially organised an exhibition tour that resulted in a number of players contracting Covid-19.

Speaking about the event, Kyrgios said that people could not criticise him for anything 'irresponsible' that he has done.

'Prayers up to all the players that have contracted Covid. Don't @ me for anything that I have done that has been 'irresponsible' or classified as 'stupidity' - this takes the cake,' Kyrgios wrote on social media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=487gyg_0gaLt9dF00
Djokovic is bidding to win his seventh Wimbledon crown against Kyrgios on Sunday afternoon

Djokovic said that, if given the opportunity again, he would still have carried out the Adria Tour.

The animosity went up a level when Kyrgios said that Djokovic, in his eyes, would never be the greatest of all time, owing to him not beating the Australian in two meetings.

'No matter how many majors Novak wins, he will never be the greatest to me. I played against him twice, and if he can't beat me, you are not the greatest of all time,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3elsX2_0gaLt9dF00
The Serb, who divides opinion within tennis, came from one set down to defeat Cameron Norrie in his semi-final on Friday

This irked Djokovic, who said that he had no respect for Kyrgios off the court. 'Off the court, I don’t have much respect for [Kyrgios], to be honest,' he said.

With some further comments in between, the relationship appeared to be at a point of no return. However, an unlikely 'bromance' has fostered and the two players are likely to greet each other with warmth ahead of the first serve in Sunday's match.

When the first shot goes down, however, there is unlikely to be any love lost between the two mavericks.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Wimbledon men's final is disrupted by a protester 'shouting 'Where is Peng Shuai?' in the middle of a point', as players stop to watch while offender is quickly bundled out by security

A protestor was kicked out of the Wimbledon men's final after shouting 'Where is Peng Shuai?' in the middle of a point, causing the match to be disrupted. Play was quickly stopped and the spectator was bundled out by security, with boos echoing out across Centre Court while Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios watched on.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Pep Guardiola is left startled on a late-night bike ride through Manchester after being chased down by a shouting fan wanting a photo as the City boss begins pre-season

Pep Guardiola looked less than impressed when a late-night cycle through Manchester was disrupted by an over-zealous fan trying to grab a picture. The Manchester City manager was out and about in the city centre on his bike when a fan spotted the Spaniard cycling in the distance. Not content...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Wimbledon ready to ban Russians AGAIN next year if Ukraine is still occupied... despite the All England Club and LTA being fined over £800,000 and the tournament being stripped of world ranking points by ATP and WTA

Russians are set to be banned from next year’s Wimbledon Championships if Ukraine is still occupied in a move that will further divide tennis. While a final decision will not be made until March — and will be heavily influenced by Government advice — the All England Club are in no mood to back down and view the ATP and WTA as outliers in their willingness to embrace Russian players.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Australia scrum-half Nic White claims the Wallabies are on red alert for any 'wind-up tactics' ahead of Saturday's series decider against old rivals England after run-in with Ellis Genge

Australia are on red alert for more English wind-up tactics in Saturday’s series decider but insist they will not rise to any baiting. The Wallabies have been on the wrong side of the referees in the opening Tests after they twice retaliated. Lock Darcy Swain was sent off for a head butt after having his hair pulled, before scrum-half Nic White was warned for remonstrating after being pinned down by the throat.
RUGBY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Murray
Person
Novak Djokovic
Daily Mail

Liverpool offer free Anfield tickets to young fans who were caught up in the Champions League final chaos as they look to create a 'safe space' for children to watch football after damaging scenes in Paris 'affected their desire to attend matches'

Liverpool are offering supporters who were caught up in the chaos of the Champions League final a free ticket to their pre-season friendly against Strasbourg at Anfield. Their decision comes after the chaos that reigned in Paris as the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid was delayed 36 minutes amid frightening scenes outside the Stade de France.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

David Beckham felt 'helpless' after stalker tried to collect his daughter Harper from school: Footballer tells court he feared for his family's safety after woman, 58, sent 'threatening' letters and turned up at their homes

David Beckham today told of his agony at feeling 'helpless' against a stalker who left his daughter Harper scared to leave her home - after the obsessed fan tried to pick her up from school. Sharon Bell, 58, was charged with harassing former Manchester United and England midfielder David with...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Pregnant Heidi Montag Pratt is 'feeling those hormones' and is 'so happy and emotional' as she poses with son Gunner: 'Everything has leveled up!'

The Hills: New Beginnings star Heidi Montag Pratt is really 'feeling' those pregnancy hormones as she prepares to welcome her second child in December. On Tuesday, the expecting 35-year-old - who boasts 3M social media followers - shared a snap of herself posing with son Gunner Stone captioned: 'Everything has leveled up! Feeling those hormones, soooo happy and emotional.'
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo nets £10,000 for children's charity by joining the Premier League's 100 goals club... and Manchester United star matches donation to double total to £20,000

Cristiano Ronaldo has been assigned £10,000 by the Premier League for a charity donation after joining their illustrious 100 goals club. The global icon reached a century of league goals in England’s top flight towards the end of last season, scoring in Manchester United's 3-1 loss to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in April.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#Centre Court#Grand Slam#Serbian
Daily Mail

England Lions show the white-ball side how it's done by thumping South Africa after chasing down 319 runs in just 37.1 overs with Somerset star Will Smeed hitting 90 off 56 balls

While England hit another significant bump on their white-ball road, their understudies showed how things should be done by obliterating South Africa in Taunton. England Lions produced an astonishing collective display of power batting to score at the best part of nine runs per over to chase down their 319-run target with a huge 77 balls to spare.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Leeds United winger Raphinha travels to Barcelona to complete dream move to the Nou Camp... while the Catalan giants hand Ousmane Dembele a new contract keeping him at the club until 2024

Leeds United winger Raphinha will travel to Barcelona on Wednesday as he looks to wrap up his dream move. The 25-year old, who trained at Leeds' Thorp Arch training ground on Tuesday, is waiting to hear that he can be registered as a Barcelona player before his £56million transfer is confirmed.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Fabio Carvalho brands his Liverpool debut 'bittersweet' after losing 4-0 to rivals Manchester United - despite his own lively display that saw him hit the post in the first half in Bangkok

Fabio Carvalho admitted his Liverpool debut was 'bittersweet' after making his Reds bow in Bangkok in the surprise 4-0 defeat by fierce rivals Manchester United. The 19-year-old, a summer addition from Fulham, started the game and hit the post for Jurgen Klopp's men in their first friendly of the pre-season schedule.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Premier League clubs are considering segregating players at training grounds based on their vaccination status this winter in a bid to prevent outbreaks of Covid

English clubs are exploring ways of restricting the impact of a Covid spike, including the idea of separating players according to their vaccination status. The issue is back under the spotlight after Chelsea's N'Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek were forced to miss the club's tour of America due to their vaccination status.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'I did not collapse anywhere, at any time': Sir Tom Jones denies needing backstage medical assistance before cancelling Budapest gig - as Welsh legend insists he is only suffering from 'viral laryngitis'

Sir Tom Jones has denied collapsing prior to his latest show in Budapest on Tuesday evening, insisting its abrupt cancellation was prompted by a viral infection. The legendary singer, 82, was taken ill ahead of the latest European date on his Surrounded by Time tour and doctors' reportedly told him to cancel the show.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

482K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy