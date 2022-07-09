'Moonshiners' TV star visits with fans at Fletcher distillery to benefit local charity

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Radio Museum has added a new piece of history to its' collection!. It's a 1922 radio receiver built by an Asheville-based business. The model HS2 radio the museum procured is only one of two known to exist. Collector and restorer Robert Lozier found...
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Legendary rappers are hitting the stage in Greenville this fall!. The Bon Secours Wellness Arena announced “West Fest” on Sep. 9 will feature Ice Cube, Cypress Hill and Bone Thugs N Harmony. Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday.
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A larger-than-life sculpture that mysteriously appeared one day in a mountain city has been turning heads and bringing smiles to people's faces. If you've been to downtown Hendersonville lately, you've probably seen it. It's right outside Gallery 435 on Church Street. It's 10 feet tall,...
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The creativity was flowing at the Summer Rocks program, a week-long event being held at Emmanuel Lutheran School in Asheville. The campers created art using different mediums. Lucas, who loves to paint, created a field with a rainbow across it. And then there were Dottie's...
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Tuesday Night Update:. "Pastor John Gray continues to be treated by team of professionals now in Atlanta, GA after being transferred from Alabama for his condition. Pastor Aventer and the entire Relentless Church family are thankful for the abundance of well wishes and prayers for his safe and immediate recovery. Services will continue as planned and we will lift up the name of Jesus at this time. They continue to ask for privacy during their navigation of this time and remain appreciative of the outpouring of love and support," said spokesperson Anne Torres.
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One of Biltmore Village's most elegant retailers is ending a 26-year run. Porter and Prince Fine Linens and Bath just celebrated its 26th year in business, including 12 operating in its historic village cottage. The building was recently sold. Owner Deborah Prince-Slosman had the creative...
If you like studying gems, rocks, and minerals, exploring the Gem and Mineral Society in Franklin, North Carolina — considered the Gem Capital of the World — may be your next vacation plan. The museum hosts one of the largest collections of gems and minerals in the Southeast, making it a notable stop for any traveler or gem enthusiast. It features a gift shop where you can commemorate your visit with a gem for yourself or one for someone else. Looking for precious gems? The Franklin Gem and Mineral Museum features a high-end jewelry shop where you can see cut and refined editions of the stones you just toured.
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A local nonprofit organization is working to bring more foster families to Western North Carolina. Fostering Hopes is launching a program creating housing for licensed foster families. “The challenge that all counties have is trying to keep those children here in this county,” said...
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The state of Georgia may be known as the “Peach State”, but Farmers here in the Palmetto State say our peaches are better. The summer staple fruit can be enjoyed in all types of ways including classics like cobblers and homemade ice cream to more unusual things like salsa and hot sauce.
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Relentless Church Pastor John Gray is in the hospital and his wife is asking for a 'miracle.'. Aventer Gray posted on Instagram on Sunday that John Gray had been admitted for a saddle Pulmonary Embolism in the pulmonary artery and more lung blood clots. (Video above:...
WEST ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A well-known book store in West Asheville is relocating. Firestorm Books and Coffee, a self-described radical bookstore in West Asheville, announced it has purchased the former site of Dr. Dave's Automotive on Haywood Road. The collectively-owned book store and community event space on Haywood...
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A 20-year-old man has been missing from the Asheville area for more than two weeks. Gabe Focaracci was last seen leaving his West Asheville home on June 24. His mother, Rochelle Focaracci drove in from the Atlanta area to help find her son. She said she’ll stay as long as it takes.
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — If you look at the box scores you might think the Asheville City Women’s Soccer team came up a bit short this season, missing out on a playoff spot. But success is measured a bunch of different ways, and when asked directly, the team all agree that the lessons they learned go well beyond x’s and o’s.
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Every game from here on out for Asheville City SC holds a lot of weight as the Blues continue to fight for a playoff spot, but these games and putting on that uniform mean a whole lot more for one Blues defender in particular. Jason...
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A popular local event will be back in Asheville this weekend. The “Big Crafty” kicks off this Sunday, July 10 in Pack Square Park. It celebrates the creativeness and heart of Asheville, while supporting the work of artists and entrepreneurs. The organizer of...
WEST ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Police department bomb squad is investigating after a mailbox in West Asheville exploded Tuesday afternoon. The mailbox outside a home on Pearson Bridge Road blew up just after 5 p.m. Homeowner Nancy McDaniel was in the pool with some friends at the...
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Have you ever tasted a quarter-pounder? A cookie quarter-pounder, that is!. Asheville residents and visitors can now enjoy the tastes of Mary's Mountain Cookies, located in downtown Asheville, which feature delicious mountain-sized, quarter-pound cookies baked fresh daily, brownies, ice cream sandwiches, milkshakes and even edible cookie dough.
GREENVILLE, S.C. — For more than 20 years, the site of the former Greenville Memorial Auditorium has been vacant. That could soon change. Last week, the city's Design Review Board Urban Panel gave initial approval to a mixed-use project for that site. NR Investments in Miami is the developer...
