If you go to Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas, you may notice a few changes. Visitors will be required to walk through a metal detector. Also expect to have your bags checked and be asked to show ID upon entry. You also may not be allowed to bring in gang-colored clothing, weapons, strollers and cans (for a start – Crips and Sureños traditionally wear blue, Bloods usually wear red. Norteños also wear red, but usually those of sports teams, such as the San Francisco 49ers and UNLV).

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 15 HOURS AGO