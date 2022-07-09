ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Man accused of raping woman at Disney hotel

By Rachel Tucker
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MXcyy_0gaLrq8J00

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was arrested after being accused of sexual battery at a Walt Disney World hotel on Monday.

According to a WESH report , the Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Dolphin resort, where the accuser told deputies she was sitting at a bar at around midnight and was approached by Eyvor Gomez, 49.

Deputies said Gomez struck up a conversation with her and invited her to drink outside after the bar’s last call for drinks. The victim went outside with Gomez and he allegedly told her he wanted to move away from the security cameras because the alcohol he was drinking was not purchased from the resort.

After they moved to a more secluded corner, Gomez allegedly made advances toward her and she cursed him out. Deputies said she blacked out from hitting her head after Gomez pushed her into a glass wall.

When she woke up, her skirt was around her ankles. She reportedly told deputies that she kept her eyes closed until the alleged assault was over. After asking Gomez how she “ended up like this”, he replied, “I don’t know. You just ended up like that.”

The accuser went back inside the resort and sat with a group of guests in a lounge area. She reportedly told them to pretend like they knew her so Gomez would leave her alone.

Gomez was arrested and taken to the Orange County Jail, where he was charged with sexual battery. Disney security connected Gomez to an incident on July 3, where security had to escort his wife back to their hotel room after an argument.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Drunk Mother Arrested After Abandoning Child at Disney Bar

An unfortunate situation occurred at Walt Disney World recently, with a drunk Guest leaving behind a child at a bar. Earlier this year, a drunk woman was arrested after leaving a child behind at a Disney Word restaurant bar according to the official report from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The incident occurred on April 16 after employees at the T-REX Restaurant in Disney Springs noticed the child left alone and became concerned for their well-being. Eventually, employees contacted law enforcement who were able to track down the woman.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Have you seen 'Oscar'? Pet owner desperate to find dog stolen from Orlando home

ORLANDO, Fla. - A dog that is reportedly worth thousands of dollars was stolen during a burglary in a Lake Nona neighborhood, according to the Orlando Police Department. Officers responded to the home on Mustard Leaf Drive off Leland Drive overnight on the Fourth of July, where someone had stolen Cesar Chavira's 1 ½-year-old Australian Sheppard named Oscar.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
County
Orange County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Orange County, FL
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
fox35orlando.com

Investigation underway after body found near Florida Mall

ORLANDO, Fla. - Deputies are investigating after a person was found dead in Orange County late Monday night. Crime scene tape surrounds an area near a motel close to the Florida Mall on Orange Blossom Trail. Deputies were called to the area at 11:40 p.m. FOX 35 is working to...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Orlando police determine ‘no criminal activity’ caused July 4 shooting scare at Lake Eola

ORLANDO, Fla. – An investigation found “no criminal activity” at the source of the July 4 shooting scare at Lake Eola, Orlando police announced Monday. After collecting more than 100 phone calls, nearly 20 Crimeline tips and hours of video, investigators determined that nothing criminal sparked the chaos that erupted during the Fireworks at the Fountain show on the Fourth of July.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Violent Crime#Walt Disney World#Wesh
WESH

Autopsy reveals cause of death for 6-month-old in Cocoa

SHARPES, Fla. — On Tuesday, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office released new information on the death of an infant in Cocoa. Deputies responded home on Yarber Avenue Saturday night after the 6-month-old's mother said the infant was not breathing. The child was unresponsive when they arrived. The 6-month-old was...
COCOA, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Drunk Daytona man arrested after swinging whiskey bottle at car

5:33 p.m. — 1100 block of West Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. Grand theft. Police responded to a local gas station after receiving a call about a car that crashed into a gas pump. Upon arriving, the reporting officer said he spoke to a 45-year-old Daytona Beach man who was...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Disney
WFLA

WFLA

74K+
Followers
15K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy