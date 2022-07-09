ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red Sox's Phillips Valdez: Recalled by Red Sox

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Valdez was called up by the Red Sox on Saturday. Valdez...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Tomase: Red Sox never should have parted with this All-Star slugger

Of the three All-Stars the Red Sox wouldn't pay, only one of them bothers me. It's not Andrew Benintendi, who wouldn't even be an American League selection if he played anywhere other than Kansas City. And it's not Mookie Betts, whose unquestioned greatness nonetheless did not make him the best long-term fit in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Bruins CEO explains why team kept Cam Neely, Don Sweeney over Cassidy

In the Boston Bruins' organization, the buck stops with owner Jeremy Jacobs and his son, CEO Charlie Jacobs. But it appears the Jacobs family has put its full faith in Boston's president and general manager. That much seemed obvious when the Bruins fired head coach Bruce Cassidy on June 6...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Four Phillies players ineligible for series vs. Blue Jays in Toronto over COVID vaccination status

Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski on Monday told reporters that four players have been placed on the restricted list because of their COVID vaccination status in advance of the team's upcoming two-game road series against the Toronto Blue Jays. According to Dombrowski, those four players ace right-hander Aaron Nola, catcher J.T. Realmuto, right-hander Kyle Gibson, and third baseman Alec Bohm.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Jeter Downs: Plays key role in win

Downs went 1-for-1 with an RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Yankees. Downs scored the game-tying run as a pinch runner for J.D. Martinez in the eighth inning, then plated a run in the 10th inning with his first hit in the majors. He later came around to score the winning run on Alex Verdugo's single. Downs is up with the Red Sox after the team placed Christian Arroyo (groin) on the 10-day injured list Saturday. The rookie could get a start or two at third base pending the status of Rafael Devers (back), who didn't play Saturday and is expected to sit out Sunday.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
markerzone.com

DAVID KREJCI REPORTEDLY SET TO RETURN TO THE NHL

After spending one year in the Czech Extraliga with HC Olomouc, unrestricted free agent forward David Krejci is set to return to the Boston Bruins according to Lou Merloni of WEEI 93.7 FM radio. Prior to heading home for the 2021-22 season, Krejci spent parts of fifteen seasons in the...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Davis Martin: Demoted after taking loss

Martin (1-3) was charged with the loss in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader at Cleveland after giving up four runs on eight hits with three strikeouts and two walks over six innings. He was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte after the twin bill. The right-hander served as the 27th man for...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Brewers' Josh Hader: Picks up save Tuesday

Hader earned the save Tuesday, striking out the side in the ninth in a 6-3 win in Minnesota. Hader fanned Gio Urshela, Gary Sanchez, and Luis Arraez to close out the game and pick up his 27th save. Earlier Tuesday it was reported that Hader was on the bereavement list but that announcement was made erroneously and the lefty was available to close out Tuesday's game. It was the fourth time this season that he closed out a game by striking out the side. He is now 27-for-28 in save chances and continues to dominate opponents with 52 strikeouts in 29.2 innings.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

White Sox's AJ Pollock: Losing playing time

Pollock went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI on Monday against the Guardians. Pollock was in the lineup for only the third time in six games since Eloy Jimenez returned to the lineup. In addition to Jimenez, Gavin Sheets has also been in the lineup regularly ahead of Pollock as the White Sox's starting right fielder. Pollock did take advantage of his opportunity Monday, collecting his 13th double and 26th RBI of the season. He's hitting .247/.287/.362 across 251 plate appearances on the campaign.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Sox#The Red Sox
CBS Sports

Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Formally added to roster

The Rays added Bethancourt to the 26-man active roster ahead of Monday's game against the Red Sox. The Rays acquired Bethancourt from the Athletics on Saturday, but the team waited a couple days to make a corresponding transaction to create room for him on the active roster. With Rene Pinto heading to Triple-A Durham on Monday, Bethancourt is expected to step in as the No. 2 backstop behind Francisco Mejia while Mike Zunino (shoulder) is on the injured list. The righty-hitting Bethancourt also picked up reps at first base and designated hitter during his time in Oakland and could make starts versus left-handed pitching at either spot for the platoon-happy Rays.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Officially moves to injured list

Franco (wrist) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The 21-year-old is dealing with a hamate injury in his right wrist that could require surgery, with the resulting procedure expected to sideline him for 6-to-8 weeks. Franco will be further evaluated Monday when the Rays return from their current road trip, which could bring more clarity regarding whether or not he'll need surgery. Taylor Walls is expected to take over as Tampa Bay's primary shortstop, while Yu Chang and Jonathan Aranda could also see increased playing time in Franco's absence.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Tuesday return expected

Devers (back) is expected to return to the Boston lineup for Tuesday's game at Tampa Bay, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. Devers missed a third consecutive game Monday due to back discomfort. Boston manager Alex Cora is not sure if Devers will start back-to-back days during the current series against Tampa Bay due to the turf at Tropicana Field.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Fleming: Departs with injury

Fleming left Monday's game against the Red Sox with right oblique tightness, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Fleming will undergo further testing Tuesday to determine the severity of the issue. However, manager Kevin Cash stated that Fleming is likely headed to the 10-day injured list, per Topkin.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Rays' Rene Pinto: Dropped from active roster

The Rays optioned Pinto to Triple-A Durham on Monday. Pinto was sent to the minors after Tampa Bay added another catcher to their ranks in Christian Bethancourt, whom the team acquired from the Athletics over the weekend. Though he had seemed to work his way into a timeshare behind the plate with Francisco Mejia while Mike Zunino (shoulder) has been on the shelf, Pinto didn't perform well enough to stick around as a third backstop. Over his month-long stay with the big club, Pinto slashed .205/.225/.282 across 12 games.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Royals' Drew Waters: Bound for Kansas City

The Royals agreed Monday to acquire Waters, right-hander Andrew Hoffmann and infielder CJ Alexander from Atlanta in exchange for the 35th overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Just a couple years ago, Waters looked as though he might have a long-term future in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

White Sox's Davis Martin: Called up, starting Game 1

Martin was called up from Triple-A Charlotte and is starting Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Guardians. Martin will operate as the team's 27th man Tuesday, drawing his third major-league start this season. The 25-year-old has produced a 4.29 ERA and 1.24 WHIP with 17 strikeouts over 21 innings across five appearances with the White Sox. Martin will likely be returned to Triple-A following Tuesday's contests.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Rob Refsnyder: Back on bench after two big games

Refsnyder is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports. Though he's been a standout performer over the past two days with six hits -- including a home run and a double -- Refsnyder still looks to be little more than a short-side platoon player for Boston. With righty Jameson Taillon on the hill Sunday, the Red Sox will roll out an outfield consisting of three lefty hitters (Alex Verdugo, Jarren Duran and Jackie Bradley).
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Nationals' Victor Robles: Back in part-time role

Robles will start in center field and bat ninth in Sunday's game in Atlanta. Before moving back to the bench for the first two games of the series in Atlanta, Robles had made nine consecutive starts in the outfield while going 5-for-23 with a pair of stolen bases and an RBI. He benefited in part from Juan Soto and Nelson Cruz missing time during that nine-game stretch with an injury and an illness, respectively, but with both sluggers back to full strength, Robles looks like he'll have to settle for more of a part-time role. He will enter the starting nine for the series finale, however, with Lane Thomas getting the day off.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Yankees' Estevan Florial: Red hot in Triple-A

Florial is in the midst of a 10-game hitting streak with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, and he's slashing .417/.511/1.083 with six home runs, six doubles, 10 RBI, three stolen bases and an 8:10 BB:K over that stretch. Florial was hitting .288 in the minors before the streak started, and he's pushed that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Struggles in loss Sunday

Chapman (0-3) took the loss against Boston on Sunday, allowing one run on one hit and two walks while striking out two over one inning. Chapman came on in the sixth inning with the game tied 6-6, and he allowed the first three batters he faced to reach base on a single and two walks. The veteran reliever bounced back to retire the next three hitters -- including two by strikeout -- but a Jeter Downs sacrifice fly allowed the go-ahead run to cross the plate, and New York was unable to score again in the contest. Chapman has allowed three runs and has walked five batters over three innings since returning from the IL on July 1. It seems unlikely that he'll regain the closer role until he gets back on track.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Angels' Andrew Velazquez: Moves into bench role

Velazquez remains out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Velazquez is on the bench for the fifth game in a row and appears to have lost hold of an everyday role in the middle infield. Luis Rengifo and Michael Stefanic are expected to serve as the Angels' primary starters moving forward at shortstop and second base, respectively. Since the beginning of June, Velazquez has slashed .099/.120/.222 in 35 games, so the Angels' decision to move him to a bench role hardly comes as a surprise.
ANAHEIM, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy