Red Sox's Phillips Valdez: Recalled by Red Sox

Chapman (0-3) took the loss against Boston on Sunday, allowing one run on one hit and two walks while striking out two over one inning. Chapman came on in the sixth inning with the game tied 6-6, and he allowed the first three batters he faced to reach base on a single and two walks. The veteran reliever bounced back to retire the next three hitters -- including two by strikeout -- but a Jeter Downs sacrifice fly allowed the go-ahead run to cross the plate, and New York was unable to score again in the contest. Chapman has allowed three runs and has walked five batters over three innings since returning from the IL on July 1. It seems unlikely that he'll regain the closer role until he gets back on track.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO