Las Vegas, NV

Longest resident at Animal Foundation pet shelter gets adopted

By KSNV Staff
22 WSBT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It took more than 100 days, but Rambo the dog has finally found his forever home. Animal Foundation, which is Nevada's largest animal shelter and pet adoption agency, said the four-legged fellow was adopted on Saturday. "After 102...

wsbt.com

