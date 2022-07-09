Longest resident at Animal Foundation pet shelter gets adopted

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. -- Following a year-long investigation, three men are facing drug charges in connection to 40 pounds of methamphetamine that was intercepted while on its way to the Twin Cities.Luis Alfredo Felix-Verdugo, of Las Vegas, Nevada, Ivan Trujillo-Palacios, of Apple Valley, and Axel Fuentes-Tlaseca, also of Apple Valley, are all facing four felony drug charges in Dakota County. court documents show. The charges come after the Kansas Highway Patrol stopped a carrier transporting a vehicle known to be used by Felix-Verdugo, in which officers found approximately 40 pounds of meth.Shortly after the meth was intercepted in Kansas, Trujillo-Palacios and Felix-Verdugo...

5 DAYS AGO