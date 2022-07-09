ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On the Record: Senate President Pro Phil Berger , minority leader Dan Blue talk state budget

WRAL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the Record: Senate President Pro Phil Berger , minority leader Dan Blue...

www.wral.com

Veronica Charnell Media

Does North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper Need to Modify The State Tenant and Landlord Law?

Some North Carolina Tenants feel there should be more protection against Landlords giving short notices for them to move. Imagine you are a resident living at an apartment complex for over a year. You recently renewed your lease, and you received a notice new management is now in charge of your apartment complex. Within a week or two, you receive a notice your rent is going up, or your lease will end in 30 days because management is no longer accepting Section 8 housing. Well, that is exactly what is happening to thousands of tenants in North Carolina. For low income families moving costs can be very expensive, and it can place a heavier burden on someone when they have to move in 30 days.
WITN

Judge: North Carolina voters with disabilities can choose who helps them

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A federal judge has blocked North Carolina laws that greatly restrict who can help people with disabilities seek absentee ballots and fill them out. U.S. District Judge Terrence Boyle ruled this week in favor of Disability Rights North Carolina, which sued the State Board of Elections.
jocoreport.com

Cooper Signs Executive Order Protecting Abortion In N.C. After Dobbs

After the decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health by the U.S. Supreme Court, women in North Carolina are no longer guaranteed a federal constitutional right to abortion. But Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper took executive action Wednesday to ensure state workers under his control do nothing to support challenges to the controversial procedure.
chathamjournal.com

Regulations on bar owners eased in stack of bills signed into North Carolina law

Raleigh, NC – N.C. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper signed 11 bills into law Thursday, the closely-watched state budget was not one of them. Among those measures that are now law is H.B. 768, the 2022 ABC Omnibus. It is designed to decrease regulations on bar owners and expand the freedom of alcohol transportation and sales. The House gave final passage to the bill on June 29 by a vote of 100-9.
Dan Blue
WRAL

Wisconsin elections commission rejects guidance for clerks

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin's bipartisan elections commission couldn't agree Tuesday on what guidance, if any, to give the state's more than 1,800 local clerks to help them understand how to implement a Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling outlawing absentee ballot drop boxes. The commission, evenly divided between Republicans and Democrats,...
FOX8 News

Gates-backed green builder to open HQ in North Carolina

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A past relationship, a U.S. expansion and some cash from a big-name benefactor have jelled into a new corporate headquarters for Greensboro. Vantem, a South America-based company that manufactures energy-efficient components for developers, only has an address in Greensboro but soon will have a whole lot more. Vantem CEO Chris Anderson […]
WRAL News

NC fire marshals accuse state senator of self-dealing

Raleigh, N.C. — One of the state’s top safety organizations is accusing a powerful state senator of risking public safety to benefit himself and other farmers. The senator says it's untrue. The North Carolina Fire Marshals’ Association sent a letter last week to Gov. Roy Cooper, asking him...
The News & Observer

2 NC coastal towns are winners in USA Today’s 10Best awards

USA TODAY readers voted two North Carolina spots among the best in North America in the categories for “Best Coastal Small Town” and “Best Riverwalk.”. The annual 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards are determined by readers’ votes. Initial selections came from travel experts choosing the top 20 nominees in a number of categories, including best art museum, best farmers market, best outdoor water park and more.
WRAL

US awards $3B contract to manage nuclear waste repository

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Management of the U.S. government's only underground nuclear waste repository will be taken over later this year by a company created by one of the largest engineering, construction and project management firms in the world. The U.S. Energy Department announced Monday that the new contract with...
The Drive

A North Carolina Bill Would Ban Free Public EV Chargers Unless They Offer Free Gas Too

The Republican bill also allocates $50,000 to destroy existing chargers that aren’t in compliance. Republican North Carolina State Representative Ben Moss has introduced a new bill, H.B. 1049, that would ban free public electric vehicle chargers, unless free gas and diesel pump alternatives are also made available in the same space. If a town, county, or even the state's department of transportation has any free public EV chargers on land owned or leased by the state, and doesn't also add free gas and diesel pumps, the charger will be removed. The bill allocates $50,000 for the 2022-2023 fiscal year for the removal of any EV charging stations not in compliance.
Axios Charlotte

New North Carolina law removes membership requirement for private bars

A new North Carolina law that loosens certain alcohol restrictions should be a boon for business, according to some in the restaurant and bar industry. What’s happening: Gov. Cooper signed House Bill 768 into law on Thursday afternoon. Among other changes, the law removes the requirement that customers become “members” at private bars in North Carolina. […] The post New North Carolina law removes membership requirement for private bars appeared first on Axios Charlotte.

