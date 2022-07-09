ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

2 Injured Following Boat Crash at Alviso Marina Near San Jose: Officials

By NBC Bay Area staff
NBC Bay Area
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree people were rescued, including two people injured following a boat crash at the Alviso Marina near San Jose, officials said Saturday. The San Jose Fire Department said...

www.nbcbayarea.com

