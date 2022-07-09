2 Injured Following Boat Crash at Alviso Marina Near San Jose: Officials

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — Atech CEO has been arrested for the third time on suspicion of murdering his roommate's girlfriend 29 years ago. Laurie Houts, 25, was living in San Jose and working at Adobe Systems on Sept. 5, 1992. That evening, she left work and never got home. She was found by a passerby on the 1300 block of Crittendane Lane in Mountain View — now the site of Google's campus — strangled to death in the front passenger seat of her car. It was parked about two miles away from Adobe's offices on Charleston Road. A nylon rope was still around her neck.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO