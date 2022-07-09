ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retired general suspended after tweet critical of Jill Biden

President Joe Biden listens as first lady Jill Biden speaks during a Fourth of July celebration for military families on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A retired three-star Army general has been suspended from his duties as an adviser to active-duty officers, an Army spokeswoman said Saturday. The suspension followed reports that his social media account carried a comment critical of first lady Jill Biden.

Retired Lt. Gen. Gary Volesky was serving as an HQE-SM, a highly qualified expert-senior mentor, when he was suspended by Lt. Gen. Theodore Martin, commanding general of the Combined Arms Center, according to a statement from Army spokeswoman Cynthia O. Smith. She did not give a reason for the suspension, which was pending the outcome of an inquiry, and no other details were provided.

USA Today reported that a Twitter account under Volesky’s name carried a reply to a statement by the first lady following the Supreme Court’s action last month overturning the abortion rights decision Roe v. Wade. “For nearly 50 years, women have had the right to make our own decisions about our bodies. Today, that right was stolen from us,” Biden said.

The newspaper reported that the tweet under Volesky’s name stated: “Glad to see you finally know what a woman is.” The tweet was later deleted.

Lisa Seng
2d ago

Suspending this man, A soldier. Any Soldier from Anything…. For exercising their Freedom of Speech, Which They themselves fought for us to keep …. Is the tip in full view, of the Bottomless Pit of Communism that America is being pulled in to. Wrong… on Every Level!!!

Scott Denham
3d ago

So they suspended him because I expressed his 1st amendment right. Tell me again leftists, how democrats care about the constitution.

Stinger 54
2d ago

How is what he said illegal or against the law? People used to reply to Trump's tweets with violence and that seemed to be fine, and he was the president! What a joke!

