Police identify woman killed Wednesday night near Burnside and NE 148th

The Hillsboro Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Monday morning. A bicyclist died Sunday night after they were hit by a driver in North Portland, according to police. Lithium battery causes house fire in Hillsboro, 2 people injured. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Two people were...
An 82-year-old man who was seriously injured in an apparent random beating in downtown Portland late last month has died in the hospital, police said. Donald Pierce, 82, died in the hospital on Thursday night following the June 25 attack. The medical examiner’s office ruled his death homicide by blunt force trauma.
PORTLAND, Ore. — A bicyclist was killed after crashing with a car in North Portland late Sunday night. According to police, the crash happened just after 10 p.m. at the intersection of Juneau Street and Chautauqua Boulevard. Police did not say what led up to the crash, but the...
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - Gresham police are investigating a string of shootings that happened over the weekend, as well as on Monday. Two of the shootings happened early Saturday morning; one on NW 2nd and N Main Street, and the other in the 3700 block of SE 21st Drive. Then on Monday, Gresham police said there was a gunfight on the corner of SE 168th and SE Stark Street, as well as a shooting in the 17300 block of SE Pine Street.
The Hillsboro Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Monday morning. The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday night in the King neighborhood. Lithium battery causes house fire in Hillsboro, 2 people injured. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Two people were taken...
The Hillsboro Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Monday morning. A bicyclist died Sunday night after they were hit by a driver in North Portland, according to police. Man killed in shooting in NE Portland. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Portland Police Bureau is investigating...
Police arrested a 38-year-old man Tuesday afternoon who is accused of robbing a convenience store at knifepoint and threatening gas station attendants with a knife. The investigation began at about 8:15 a.m. Monday with reports that someone with a knife had robbed a convenience store on Holgate Boulevard near Southeast 103rd Avenue.
Portland police say they found a man dead Sunday night in the King neighborhood. Officers arrived at the 4500 block of Northeast 12th Avenue at about 8:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting. The victim has not been publicly identified. Police say someone who was “involved” stayed at the scene...
HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - The Hillsboro Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Monday morning. Just before 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a shooting near Southeast 11th and Southeast Walnut. Police said a man, who is about 40 years old, was shot in a parking lot and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Hillsboro Fire Department.
A Multnomah County grand jury returned an indictment Tuesday against a Portland man, accusing him of shooting and killing a man at a Gresham MAX station July 1. The indictment charges Hector Argueta-Navarrete with one count of second-degree murder with a firearm and two counts related to the unlawful use and possession of a firearm.
KELSO, Wash. (KOIN) — Several days after a man was found dead by the Cowlitz River, Kelso police announced they are officially ruling the case as a homicide. Officers found the body — identified on Monday as 46-year-old Kelso resident Matthew H. Pettit — in a wooded area in the 400 block of N 1st Avenue on Thursday afternoon. The discovery of the body immediately spurred a “suspicious death” investigation.
PORTLAND, Ore. — A suspect in an anti-Asian attack earlier this month in Southeast Portland is facing new charges for a second, unrelated bias crime in April. On Tuesday, a Multnomah County grand jury indicted Dylan Kesterson on a total of 19 counts — including charges of bias crime, assault and harassment. The charges stem from the two separate incidents, the first of which has not been publicly detailed by prosecutors or police.
GRESHAM, Ore. — Police say they were scrambling as two gunfights broke out on opposite ends of the city early Saturday. They’re still on the hunt for the suspects. They say it’s a miracle that nobody has reported getting hurt, at least not yet. Officers rushed to...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. — Search crews wrapped up an extensive search Tuesday night without finding a 53-year-old Portland man who left for a hike Monday morning, July 11, and has not been heard from since. Crews plan to start searching again for Christopher Smaka on Wednesday morning. Multnomah County...
A man was found dead by Hillsboro Police in a parking lot at 11th Avenue and Walnut Street. A man is dead following a shooting near downtown Hillsboro early Monday morning, according to a press release from the Hillsboro Police Department. Officers responded to a parking lot at Southeast 11th Avenue and Walnut Street just after midnight on July 11, following reports of gunshots in the area. Police found a 40-year-old male deceased. The identity of the victim has not been determined, according to the press release, and the suspected shooter remains unknown. Police closed down Walnut Street between 10th and 12th avenues for about seven hours but the road is now open to traffic. {loadposition sub-article-01}
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A Hillsboro woman is facing several charges after she crashed into two cars, then broke into at least one home on Sunday, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. At about 5:20 p.m., deputies responded to a crash at Southwest 194th Avenue and Southwest...
NEWBERG, Ore. — A boat ran over two young men who were floating in the Willamette River in innertubes on Monday afternoon, leaving both with serious injuries, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue (TVF&R) said. One of those men suffered life-threatening injuries. First responders said the incident happened in Newberg...
The Hillsboro Police Department responded to many calls for service in the period of June 27-July 3, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, June 27 A catalytic convertor was stolen off a delivery truck in the 6000 block of Southeast Alexander Street. Two middle school softball players got into a fight, which devolved into a melee including multiple adult family members, in the 800 block of Northeast...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was seriously injured after being stabbed by someone he knows in a southeast Portland park on Friday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just before 4:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a stabbing at Sewallcrest Park at 1800 Southeast 31st Avenue...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The driver of a pickup truck died Saturday night after veering off Northeast 78th Street in Hazel Dell, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. Just before 10 p.m., police and emergency personnel responded to a reported crash where a single truck left the road and rolled until it landed on its top beside the roadway. The crash happened near the corner of NE 78th and NE 39th Avenue.
Comments / 0