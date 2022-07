Dr. JJ Sreenan, a conservative Republican, is our choice for state representative. Please join us in voting for him in the Aug. 2nd primary. As former small business owners in Allen County, we dealt with government regulation for over 40 years. It was difficult to witness the shutdowns and regulations that Ohio small businesses have endured the last several years without receiving any help from their state representatives.

ALLEN COUNTY, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO